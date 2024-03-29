In Photos: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's LATEST PICS from Romantic Bahamas Vacation

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been going around the country, enjoying their time together before getting back to their busy schedules. The NFL star and All Too Well singer was recently spotted in casual outfits during their Caribbean getaway. Here are their viral pictures:

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Caribbean Getaway

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were recently spotted during an outing in the Caribbean. The two wore casual outfits as they walked hand-in-hand. Taylor Swift was seen wearing white shorts with woven slides and a cropped top. She paired her outfit with a beige baseball cap and sunglasses.

Travis Kelce, on the other hand, wore a swimwear outfit. The NFL star chose to wear a donning-patterned trunks in a blue shade. He paired it with a white t-shirt and went with brown leather loafers. In a conversation with PEOPLE, a source revealed some interesting details about the couple's vacation.

"They vacationed in the Bahamas for several days. It was a much-needed break for both of them. They very much enjoyed it. They are so happy together," the source had said. The vacation came after Swift's time off from her Eras Tour schedule, which has kept her busy for the last couple of months.

Will Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift marry this year?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been spending a lot of time together. Kelce is off work for a couple of months, considering the NFL's 2024 is yet to start until mid-year. On the other hand, Taylor Swift just got free for a month from her Eras tour.

Now, there have been speculations over social media that the two are going to use their off-time to get engaged, if not married, this year. Moreover, there's also a tradition in the NFL, according to which most NFL players marry or get engaged in the off-season. So maybe it's Travis and Taylor's turn next.