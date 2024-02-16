IND vs ENG - Dhruv Jurel Makes Unique Record On India Debut Surpassing MS Dhoni And Rishabh Pant

Dhruv Jurel is the newest addition to team India. He made a strong impression in his debut in the India vs England test match. Dhruv Jurel scored 46 runs. He fell short by 4 runs to score a half-century in his test debut. In his debut game for the Indian national team, the young wicketkeeper-batter made history even if he fell short of a well-deserved fifty. Here is the first glimpse of Dhruv Jurel introducing himself before making his debut.

Dhruv Jurel made a name for himself as he surpassed Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rishabh Pant for this record. His 46 run innings is the highest score made by a wicketkeeper in his debut for the Indian team in the last 90 years. There is only one wicket keeper who has scored a half-century in his debut. In 1934, Dilawar Hussain achieved the feat by scoring a half-century on his debut against England in Kolkata.

Dhruv Jurel hits three sixes in his innings

Jurel finally had his opportunity to bat on day two after a day of waiting, and he demonstrated his abilities with three magnificent sixes in his debut innings.After Jurel arrived at the pitch James Anderson was bowling.Jurel played 11 balls to make his first runs in Test cricket, but in the preceding 10 balls, Jurel scored off his next three, the first two of which were singles, and the third of which eliminated any concerns about his talent at the international level, if there were any.

Mark Wood is one of the best bowlers in the world. But he throws a 146 km/h bouncer for the debutant, which he hits for a magnanimous six by flicking the ball to the fence.

When making his international debut, Dhruv Jurel didn't have to search far for motivation, inspiration, or a challenge. at the third Test match between India and England at Rajkot, Sarfaraz Khan, another debutant, had already made an impression. When Sarfaraz made his 66-ball 62, he looked like a million-dollar man. Sarfaraz appeared to be on course for his maiden century if only there had been a miscommunication with Ravindra Jadeja that led to his unlucky run-out. In the latter moments of the play, India chose to send in Kuldeep Yadav rather than Jurel after Sarfaraz got run out.

