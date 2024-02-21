India vs England Livestream 2024: How to Watch, Injury Report, Lineups Predictions and More

India and England will be meeting for the fourth Test match in Ranchi on February 23, 2024. After taking a 2-1 lead against England by securing a 434-run victory in the Third Test at Rajkot, Team India will now be looking forward to securing victory in the fourth Test in order to clinch the series.

However, several important Indian players will be absent from the fourth Test for different reasons. Jasprit Bumrah, India's top wicket-taker in the series, will be sitting out to manage his workload and avoid excessive stress.

At the same time, the key middle order batter KL Rahul will also not feature in the Ranchi Test due to an injury he acquired in the first Test at Hyderabad. Virat Kohli, who announced the birth of his second child, on Tuesday won’t be appearing for the Ranchi test as he opted out of all the Tests in the series.

When to watch IND vs ENG fourth Test?

The fourth Test between India and England will start on February 23 and will continue till February 27 from 9:30 am.

Where is the IND vs ENG fourth Test going to take place?

The fourth Test between India and England will take place in Ranchi.

How to watch IND vs ENG fourth Test?

The fourth Test between India and England will be telecasted by the Sports 18 network.

Where will the IND vs ENG Test be streamed?

Jio Cinema will be streaming the India vs England Test live for free.

Predicted Playing XI

India- Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar

Australia- Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (wk), James Anderson, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley

IND vs ENG third Test

India secured a resounding victory in the third Test as it outclassed England with 434 runs. During the first innings of the Rajkot Test, captain Rohit Sharma showcased his talent by notching up his eleventh Test century. Additionally, Ravindra Jadeja's commendable performance of scoring 112 runs and claiming a five-wicket haul in England's second innings earned him the well-deserved accolade of being named the player of the match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young prodigy, stunned everyone by scoring his second consecutive Test double-century, finishing unbeaten at 214 runs in India's second innings. This impressive feat also made him just the third Indian cricketer to achieve back-to-back centuries.

Ravichandran Ashwin accomplished a significant milestone by surpassing the 500 Test wickets mark when he dismissed Zak Crawley in the first inning. This achievement makes him the second Indian cricketer to reach this historic feat. Additionally, Ashwin has secured his position in the exclusive nine-member elite list, becoming only the second Indian to do so.

Ashwin has now become the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests, with Anil Kumble leading the pack with 619 wickets. Notably, Ashwin has also become the second-fastest bowler to achieve this significant landmark, both in terms of balls bowled and matches played.

