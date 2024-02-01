India vs England Livestream 2024: How to Watch, Injury Report, Pitch Report, Expected Lineups and More

Get ready for the 2nd encounter of the India vs England test match. India faced a setback in the previous test, losing by a margin of 28 runs. Despite India scoring 176 runs in the first inning, England's remarkable performance, particularly Oilie Pope's fighting first innings of 196 runs, made history and surprised everyone with an incredible comeback.

England's bowlers excelled in the last inning, with debutant Tom Hartley taking an impressive 7 wickets in the final innings and a total of 9 wickets in the match. The turning point in the game occurred with Jadeja's run-out.

So can India make a comeback in this match? Join to know everything about 2nd test match injury, pitch report, and more.

India vs England 2nd Test Match: Date and Time

India:- 2 February 2024, 9:30 am (IST)

England:-2 February 2024, 4 am GMT

Australlia:- 2 February 2024, 3 pm AEDT

Pakistan:- 2 February 2024 9:00 am

India vs England 2nd Test Match: TV and Live stream

India:- TV network is Sports 18 and Live stream on Jio cinema for free

England:-The UK live broadcast on Sky Sports Cricket and Live Stream on Sky Go app

Advertisement

Australia:-Television network Foxtel and its streaming service Kayo

India vs England: Venue

The second Test match between India and England is scheduled to take place at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

India vs England: Injury Report

Ravindra Jadeja and Kl Rahul have been ruled out from the 2nd test IDFC First bank test match against England in Vizag. KL Rahul is experiencing pain in his right quadriceps, and Ravindra Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury on the fourth day of the first test match in Hyderabad. They both performed in the first test match, Kl Rahul scored 86 runs in the first innings and 22 runs in the last innings.

Whereas Jaedja was the leading run-scorer for India in the 1 test match. Jadeja scored 87 runs in the first innings and took crucial 5 wickets in the match. The medical team of the BCCI is keeping a close eye on the duo's development. In place of Kl Rahul and Jadeja BCCI added Sarfaraz Khan (Mumbai Top order batsman), Sourabh Kumar (left-arm spin), and Washington Sundar. There is a higher possibility Rajat Patidar will make his debut, and Kuldeep Yadav will replace Jadeja.

India's Expected Playing XI For 2nd Test vs England

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajat Patidar, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat (wk), Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

England’s Expected Playing XI For 2nd Test vs India

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

ALSO READ: Who Is Sabrina Ionescu? WNBA Star Set to Face Steph Curry for Historic 3-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend

India vs England Second Test Match: Pitch Report

The 2nd test match will be played at The Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The surface gives equal opportunity for batters as well as bowlers. The first two-day pitch favors the batsman, and for the remaining three days, bowlers can dominate. The average score for the first innings on this ground is 478 runs. Therefore, both captains will aim to bat first.

India Vs England: Predictions

Even though India lost the first test match, they are still considered the favorites for the second test in Vizag. Rohit Sharma's Indian team hasn't lost a test series at home in the last 10 years. India has a history of making comebacks, but facing England won't be a walk in the park. England is a tough opponent and is expected to give India a good fight.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'A Lot of Brock Purdy Slander’: Draymond Green Hypes Up Super Bowl Bound Brock Purdy Amid Cam Newton's Hot Take