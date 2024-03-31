Are Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul expecting first baby? Suniel Shetty drops major hint

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. The two have been happily married since 2023. On various occasions, the duo is seen sharing mushy posts of each other on social media. Enjoying their marital bliss for over a year, it seems the couple is ready to hop on to the next phase of their life by embracing parenthood. Recently, the loving dad of Athiya, Suniel Shetty, dropped a major hint.

Suniel Shetty drops major hint at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul expecting their first child

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty is currently one of the judges on the popular dance reality show, Dance Deewane along with Madhuri Dixit. The latest episode was called Grandparents Special. During the special episode, the show host Bharti Singh humorously told Suniel how he has to behave when he becomes a nana (grandfather), as no kid can handle such a cool grandparent.

Reacting to it, the Dhadkan actor said, “Yes, next season when I come I will be walking on the stage like a Nana.” This statement by the actor grabbed a lot of eyeballs, leaving fans speculating if KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are expecting their first child. Though, it is worth mentioning that the celebrity couple has always kept their personal life quite private, the speculations have surely led fans to wait for the official announcement.

Advertisement

During an interview last year with E Times, Suniel Shetty while talking about his son-in-law, KL Rahul had expressed delight in having him in the family. The actor had mentioned he could empathize and sympathize with the cricketers even more. "But then when he rises like a phoenix you feel this is something to be inspired from and this is what the team’s tough boys are. I am a proud father. Blessed is Athiya and blessed is Ahaan because he gets to learn about from him. He is calm, composed, and very respectful. I don’t think I could have asked for a better son," he had said.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul after years of dating got married last year on January 23, 2023 in a South Indian wedding ceremony. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony that took place at Suniel Shetty’s spacious Khandala mansion, Jahaan.

ALSO READ: PIC: Amitabh Bachchan drops playful post, posing with doughnuts; Shweta Bachchan Nanda shares her reaction