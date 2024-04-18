Suniel Shetty drops endearing PIC to wish son-in-law KL Rahul on his birthday ft Ahan Shetty; Athiya Shetty reacts

Suniel Shetty may have been away from the big screen for some time now, but he makes sure to keep his fans updated with his day-to-day life through his Instagram posts.

Well, today is his son-in-law KL Rahul’s birthday, and the actor has dropped an adorable picture with him and son Ahan Shetty along with a cute message. Even Ahan shared a picture with his brother-in-law to wish him.

Suniel Shetty’s birthday post for KL Rahul

Taking to his Instagram handle, Suniel Shetty dropped a picture with Ahan Shetty and KL Rahul. In the picture, we can see all three of them lying down quietly on the couch as they look upwards. Ahan and Rahul are almost twinning. The actor wore a black tee over dark blue denim while the Indian cricketer wore a black shirt over blue denim.

Suniel on the other hand can be seen dressed in a white tee that he has paired over light blue pants. Sharing this picture, the veteran actor wrote, "They say it's not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters …feeling blessed to have you in ours for it's a connection I can't explain …happy birthday Rahul … love you son." Taking to the comments section, Athiya Shetty wrote, "Favourite men" with a red heart emoji.

Check out the post:

Ahan Shetty’s birthday post for KL Rahul

Ahan Shetty also took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of him with KL Rahul. In the picture, both of them stand beside each other and are looking away from the camera. Both of them are wearing light blue colored denim. While the Tadap actor paired it with a mint green colored tee, Rahul paired it with a light Pink colored tee. Sharing this picture, the actor wrote, “Happy Birthday brother @klrahul.”

Check it out:

In January of this year, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Speculations about the couple expecting their first child made headlines, but recent reports have debunked these rumors.

