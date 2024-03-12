Virat Kohli likely to be dropped from ICC T20I World Cup 2024; Reports

If the report published in a leading newspaper is to be believed, it is highly possible that the ace Indian batter Virat Kohli might be dropped from India’s squad for the ICC T20I World Cup 2024, scheduled to be held in June this year.

As per the latest reports, selectors are not interested in picking Kohli for the World Cup as his latest performances in the format have not been quite impressive. The selectors believe he has been unable to handle the team’s needs in the respective format recently.

The report further stated that the decisions around Kohli’s inclusion have been left to the chief selector Ajit Agarkar as most people are not willing to get involved in the matter, given its sensitivity. It is also believed that Agarkar spoke to Kohli about the need for change in the approach towards the shortest format.

Kohli hasn’t played any T20 match ever since the 2022 T20 World Cup and was later picked for the T20 series against Afghanistan, in which he tried to bat differently but didn’t gain much success.

Since the tournament will take place in the United States of America and the West Indies; the wickets are expected to be slow, which the officials believe won’t suit Kohli’s batting style. Thus, it will be a task for the chief selector to convince the legendary Indian cricketer to drop his spot and let the youngsters take the baton.

However, the former Indian skipper’s performance in the upcoming Indian Premier League season can help the selectors make the final assessment and take the call on his participation in the World Cup.

Players like Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, and Shivam Dube have more chances of getting picked in the squad as they have been delivering promising performances in the shortest format.

Additionally, KL Rahul is believed to be the selectors’ preferred choice for wicket keeping but his fitness remains a concern. Jurel can be another option for the stumps guard following his impressive show in the recently concluded Test series against England and the limited number of T20Is played by him.

IPL will remain a key tournament this time as it can help the selectors assess the performance of various Indian batters and chose the squad accordingly. The squad for the World Cup needs to be sent to the ICC by the first week of May. India has been grouped with Pakistan, USA and Canada and they will be beginning their campaign on June 5 against Canada.

