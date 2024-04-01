Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul expecting their first child is NOT true: Report

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They had a fairytale wedding in 2023. The couple often shares mushy posts of each other on social media. During a recent episode of Dance Deewane, Suniel Shetty’s hilarious banter grabbed everyone’s attention as it hinted at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s first pregnancy. But a recent report brushed off the news.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are not expecting first baby

As per a report by the Hindustan Times, the couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are not expecting their first baby. “There is no truth in the buzz. Suniel’s nana remark was said in a jest and in a very informal way. His remarks have been misinterpreted by all,” the source stated.

The source continues, “It was a fun conversation, Suniel said it as a joke. Now, even he is surprised how his comment has been perceived by everyone. In fact, he didn’t want this buzz at all. It was unintentional. Several people haven’t seen the whole clip and are just assuming based on the reactions by social media users. He is shocked by all this”.

It also revealed that they both are happily married and enjoying this phase of life. The couple wants to expand their family at some point. Revealing there is no truth to the pregnancy speculation, the report also stated that they will announce the news and share their happiness with everyone, as and when it happens. "The family will come out and share -- because that is the nature of the Shetty family. For now, they just want the joke to be taken as a joke, and not seriously," the report added.

Suniel Shetty drops major hint at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul expecting their first child

During the special episode of Dance Deewane, the show host Bharti Singh humorously told SunielShetty how he has to behave when he becomes a nana (grandfather), as no kid can handle such a cool grandparent.

Reacting to it, the Dhadkan actor said, “Yes, next season when I come I will be walking on the stage like a Nana.” This statement by the actor grabbed a lot of eyeballs, leaving fans speculating if KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are expecting their first child.

During an interview last year with E Times, Suniel Shetty talked about his son-in-law KL Rahul and expressed delight in having him in the family. The actor had mentioned he could empathize and sympathize with the cricketers even more.

"But then when he rises like a phoenix you feel this is something to be inspired from and this is what the team’s tough boys are. I am a proud father. Blessed is Athiya and blessed is Ahaan because he gets to learn about from him. He is calm, composed, and very respectful. I don’t think I could have asked for a better son," he had said.

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul dated each other for several years and got married last year on January 23, 2023, in a South Indian wedding ceremony. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony that took place at Suniel Shetty’s spacious Khandala mansion, Jahaan. Currently, the cricketer is busy with the IPL 2024 and he is playing for the team Lucknow Super Giants.

