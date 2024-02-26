‘YES!!! Phenomenal’: Virat Kohli Lauds Youngsters as India Seal Series With 5 Wicket Win Over England in 4th Test

Team India registered a record-breaking victory over England in the fourth Test of the series, at Ranchi on Monday. This was India’s third victory in the five-match series, thus crowning India as the successful champions of the series. Successfully chasing down the target of 192 runs with 5 wickets remaining, the Men in Blue handed England’s Bazball their first-ever series defeat.

The Indian team is receiving words of praise from all around the cricket world. Everybody is hailing the resilient efforts of young guns, who managed to fight against all odds to help India record the victory in the match and consequently the series as well.

Virat Kohli lauds youngsters after victory in IND vs ENG 4th Test

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli also joined the forces in praising the team, as he took to X and wrote, “YES!!! Phenomenal series win by our young team. Showed grit, determination and resilience.”

The series has been underplay without the presence of Virat, as he initially bowed out of the first two matches, citing personal reasons, after practicing for one day before the first Test in Hyderabad. His decision to remain out of the match was then extended to the last three games as well, without any clarity on the nature of the personal reasons.

Advertisement

However, later, on February 20, it was revealed by the cricketer that he and his wife Anushka Sharma had welcomed their second child- a baby boy whom they have named Akaay.

Absence of experienced players from the squad for IND vs ENG 4th Test

The match featured the absence of various other key Indian cricket stars as well, like Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul. Bumrah was rested for the Test, in order to manage his workload keeping in mind the amount of cricket played by him in the past few days.

Rahul, on the other hand, had suffered a quadriceps injury in the first Test, post which he bowed out of the second Test. His availability in the third Test in Rajkot was subject to fitness but due to the inability to get well in time, he had to be removed.

It was later informed that he will remain out of action in the Ranchi Test as well and his availability in the final Test, to be held in Dharamsala, is also subject to fitness. Thus, the Team comprised mostly young Indian players, who fought till the very end to clinch the game for the country.

IND vs ENG 4th Test

England posted 353 runs on the board in the first inning, thanks to an unbeaten century by Joe Root. A brilliant performance by English spinners Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley then put the Indian batting order under pressure as the top order shattered, with Yashasvi Jaiswal being the only batter to score more than 50 runs.

However, when after Sarfaraz Khan lost his wicket, with India at just 171/6, Dhruv Jurel stepped in and stayed rooted to the crease till the very end. Jurel’s responsible and stable knock of 90 runs and the 76-run stand with Kuldeep Yadav took India to 307 runs, reducing England’s lead to a mere 46 runs.

Ruining England’s plans to post a big total in the second innings, the Indian spinners did a fabulous job as Ravichandran Ashwin recorded his 35th fifer while Kuldeep Yadav picked up four wickets, giving away 22 runs.

This spin magic helped in limiting England to just 145 runs in the second innings, thus, posting the target of 192 runs for India. The Indian openers walked out to bat and scored 40 runs without losing a wicket before the third day ended.

Advertisement

The fourth day began with a dominating show by Rohit-Jaiswal as the Indian skipper also completed his half-century, but this soon came to an end as both of them departed in a very short span of time. The openers’ departure was followed by a quick fall of wickets, thus putting the men in blue under pressure again.

However, standing strong, Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel then built a strong partnership of 72 runs, with the latter bringing up his half-century as well, to help Team India claim a 5-wicket victory in the match, and clinch the series by 3-1.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Broke Up One Year Before They Eventually Got Married?