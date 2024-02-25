Athiya Shetty in Anamika Khanna or Rakul Preet Singh in Tarun Tahiliani; Which Bollywood bride pulled off pastel lehenga better?

The right selection of lehenga truly plays an important role during your wedding and I personally believe, it is more about making it memorable and special. Modern brides are adding a personal touch to their contemporary bridal wardrobe. For brides-to-be who are on the hunt for a traditional and not typical red wedding wardrobe, here's a look at Athiya Shetty and Rakul Preet Singh's wedding lehengas that are quite on-trend, and perfect for an intimate affair. 

Rakul Preet Singh in Tarun Tahilani pastel lehenga

For her evening wedding with Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul wore a Tarun Tahilani pastel lehenga adorned with floral motifs in captivating ivory and blush hues- golden and ivory hues are set to be the trend of the year. She wore the lehenga with full sleeves sheer blouse adorned with pearls and crystal detailing, and a tulle veil reminiscent of a floral cascade and scattered Swarovski crystals. Light as a dream, Rakul's lehenga was quite modern, minimal, and true to her spirited elegance.

Talking about Singh's Kaliras designed by Mrinalini Chandra, it had every bit of a personal touch to it. Some customized details included motifs and Rakul and Jackky's initials. Rakul Preet walked down the aisle with utmost elegance and enthusiasm but what caught everyone's attention was her wedding jewelry. The stunner wore a heavy Kundan Polki necklace with matching earrings and a maang tikka. 

Rakul Preet Singh in Tarun Tahilani lehenga

Beauty-wise, the Ayaalan actress kept it minimal with her hair tied in a sleek bun. Make-up artist Salim Sayed made sure to keep a flawless base, rosy blush, lots of eyeshadow, and soft glossy lips. Further, perfectly brushed-up eyebrows and mascara-ed lashes enhanced her features. Less is more and Rakul's team made sure to stick with the same. 

Rakul Preet Singh Jackky Bhagwani wedding photos

Athiya Shetty in Anamika Khanna wedding lehenga 

Now heading to Athiya Shetty's wedding lehenga. The actress who tied the knot with Indian Cricketer KL Rahul in 2023, picked a pastel lehenga for the pheras, designed by Anamika Khanna. 
 

Athiya Shetty in Anamika Khanna pastel lehenga

Athiya styled the entirely handwoven silk and zardozi work lehenga with a full-sleeved blouse. The veil and her dupatta are made of silk organza. To accessorize, Shetty wore a dreamy huge neckpiece, matching earrings, and a maang tikka, something similar we saw on Rakul as well. Last but not least, the delicate and oh-so-beautiful kaleereins have got my heart.

Which is your favorite pastel floral lehenga? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits: PC: Athiya Shetty Instagram/Joseph Radhik
