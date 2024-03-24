PIC: Athiya Shetty proudly claps as hubby KL Rahul hits half century during Rajasthan vs Lucknow IPL match

Lucknow Super Giants faced off Rajasthan Royals at today's (March 24) IPL match in Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Rajasthan. During the match, Lucknow team captain KL Rahul hit a half-century in chasing 194 runs set by Rajasthan. His achievement received a standing ovation from his wife Athiya Shetty.

During the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals, KL Rahul who is the captain of Lucknow team, hit a half century. He scored 58 runs in chasing 194 runs set by the Royals. After Rahul scored 50 runs, his wife Athiya Shetty who was present at the stadium, was seen clapping in pride. The actress wore a white outfit and paired it with a grey jacket. Her hair was open and she was seen smiling while clapping proudly for her husband.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul share dreamy wedding glimpses

Taking to their Instagram accounts, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul who often share pictures and videos of each other, made a collaborative post to celebrate their first marriage anniversary on January 23. They shared some unseen glimpses from their wedding and the couple can be seen embracing love for each other in the adorable video. One of the clips also shows their fun moment from the Haldi ceremony. In the video, Athiya and Rahul look deeply in love. Sharing the video, they wrote, "Finding you was like coming home (infinite)"

More about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

For the uninitiated, Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23 this year in a private ceremony held at her father, Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple was in a relationship for about four years before deciding to take the next step and get married. Since their marriage, they have been spotted together in public on many occasions and often they share adorable pictures of themselves on social media, giving glimpses of their happy journey together.

Athiya stepped into the glitzy world of Bollywood with Hero (2015) co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. After that, she featured in films like Mubarakan, and Motichoor Chaknachoor amongst others.

