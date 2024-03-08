Insider Reveals Tom Brady ‘Never Wanted a Divorce’ From Gisele Bündchen Due to Struggles From Previous Broken Marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce in 2022 came as a surprise to many, not just because it was celebrity news, but also because of the emotional difficulties involved.

Tom Brady ‘Never Wanted a Divorce’ From Gisele Bündchen

Sources close to the couple reveal that Brady, in particular, was apprehensive about the split due to the potential challenges of co-parenting. Having already experienced the difficulties of maintaining a parenting relationship with his ex-partner, Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares a son, Jack, the NFL star was reportedly not keen on going through a similar situation again.

An insider highlighted, according to DailyMail, "Tom would agree that co-parenting hasn't been easy. There has been a lot of love lost in their relationship, and navigating through that and their careers and finding new love has not been easy," the source added. "It is safe to say that Tom and Gisele never expected to break up."

The source emphasized Brady's fear of divorce, especially considering his past with Moynahan. "He (Brady) never wanted to divorce, especially since his relationship with Bridget ended, and dealing with that to get to a place of good co-parenting took some time. To do it all over again has been stressful."

Despite the end of their marriage, Brady and Bündchen have been working towards finding a balance in co-parenting their children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. The former couple's effort to prioritize their children's well-being amid their separation reflects a shared commitment to ensuring a stable and loving environment for them.

Bündchen, in particular, has openly discussed the emotional toll the separation has taken on her and the challenges of raising their children in separate households. "It's a process, especially in the public eye," she noted, emphasizing the fluctuating dynamics of co-parenting under such scrutiny.

Both Brady and Bündchen have made concerted efforts to prioritize their children, despite the end of their marriage. Bündchen's recent comments highlight a commitment to navigating this new phase of their lives with grace and cooperation. "I think there are easier days than others, and I can only control what I do," Bündchen stated, acknowledging the ups and downs of co-parenting and her resolve to manage them as best as she can.

In her conversations about single motherhood, Bündchen acknowledged differences in parenting styles between her and Brady, noting, "Sometimes, I get pushback, especially because now they're in two different homes and there are two different ways," highlighting the day-to-day reality of co-parenting.

However, amidst all the struggles, a source close to the couple revealed to Us Weekly that Brady and Bündchen have managed their co-parenting relationship exceptionally well. "They have made a focused effort on putting their kids' needs first despite things having not worked out for their marriage," the insider shared.

The source further noted that the healthy communication between Brady and Bündchen in this ongoing dialogue has been crucial in coordinating parenting efforts and ensuring both parents remain involved in their children's lives equally.

Bündchen's sentiments about Brady post-divorce underscore this mutual respect and support. "I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me," she expressed to Vanity Fair.

