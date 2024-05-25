IPL 2024 Final: How to Watch, Start Time, Venue, Teams and Live Streaming Details

Season 17 of the Indian Premier League is all set to conclude on Sunday, May 26, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, with the finale taking place between the top two position holders of the points table- Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kolkata Knight Riders, who maintained the top spot in the points table throughout the tournament, qualified for the ultimate contest after beating the number 2 team, Sunrisers Hyderabad, in the first qualifier of playoffs.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, went on to beat Rajasthan Royals, who reached the second qualifier after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the playoffs eliminator. The Royals met Hyderabad in Chennai on Friday, May 24, in an exciting clash in which the latter dominantly won by 36 runs, thus confirming their spot in the IPL 2024 final.

Here’s where you can watch the much-anticipated clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad:

When Will IPL 2024 Final Take Place?

The final of IPL 2024 will take place on Sunday, May 26, 2024, from 7:30 pm.

Who Will Play the IPL 2024 Final?

Kolkata Knight Riders are joined by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 summit clash.

Where Will Final IPL 2024 Final Take Place

The IPL 2024 final between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be hosted by MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Where Will IPL 2024 Final Be Telecasted?

The Star Network has acquired the rights to broadcast all the IPL 2024 games. Thus, IPL 2024 can be seen on Star Sports channels.

Where Will IPL 2024 Final Be Streamed?

Jio Cinema has acquired the streaming rights for IPL 2024 final.



Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have been in exceptional form this season. While the Knight Riders only lost 3 of the 14 games they played in the league stage of this IPL season, Hyderabad registered 17 points after registering 8 victories in 14 league games. It will be interesting to see the two tabletoppers fighting each other in the ultimate clash of lifting the trophy.