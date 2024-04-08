Is Caitlin Clark Really 33 Years Old? Exploring Alleged Documents Revealing Iowa Star’s Real Age

Caitlin Clark’s name can’t stop trending on social media but this time it might not be for the reason she likes. As the Iowa star led her to another NCAA final before losing out to South Carolina, allegations of her being 33 years old have surfaced.

Clark’s season was sensational, to say the least as she broke multiple records throughout the season and one of the records was the highest point scorer in the NCAA in both men’s and women’s divisions.

She has also made multiple three-point scoring records and if not for her dazzling displays, Iowa won’t have reached the NCAA final two times in a row.

Is Caitlin Clark 33-years-old?

As you get recognition and fame, a lot of fake news also starts to make rounds on social media platforms. Most of the time, it’s for fun and satire purposes.

The news that Caitlin Clark is 22 years old was posted by NBA Centel, a parody account. The account quoted @wojdespn as the source, another parody account. Therefore, the news about Caitlin Clark’s age is false.

The fake post got some interesting comments from the fans as they believed the story and mentioned that Clark is running a riot against kids because of her age.

Clark loses in NCAA final, again

Caitlin Clark did it all in her capacity but still couldn’t lead her team to an NCAA title. The Iowa superstar was in scorching hot form in the finals and scored 30 points but that wasn’t enough as South Carolina won the game by 87-75.

Clark has already put her name on the WNBA draft and the fans are excited for her next step.

