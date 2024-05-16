Mr and Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor gives peek into 'Mahima ke dono roop'; rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya can't stop gushing

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The makers recently released the trailer of the movie, and the duo looks promising.

Now, taking to social media, Janhvi Kapoor gave a peek into her character's two looks, and the post attracted a love-filled reaction from her rumored beau, Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi Kapoor's rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya reacts to her looks from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor gave a closer peek into two of her looks from her upcoming sports drama, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. In the first picture, Janhvi can be seen celebrating Holi in a desi girl look, and in the second picture, she can be seen in a cricket jersey practicing.

The actress wrote, "Mahima ke dono roop." Janhvi's rumored beau, Shikhar Pahariya, was quick to chime into the comments section and shower love on her. He dropped some face with heart emojis and gushed over the looks.

Check out the post here:

About Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

For those living under the rocks, the rumors of Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's blossoming romance have been quite rife for some time now. The duo has always remained tight-lipped about the speculations. However, their frequent trips to religious places and Janhvi's 'Shikhu' pendant have kept the rumor mills buzzing.

Last month, Janhvi attended the special screening of Maidaan, led by Ajay Devgn and backed by her father Boney Kapoor. The actress served boss lady vibes in a white suit with flared pants, but it was her necklace that grabbed attention and caused a major stir on social media. The actress was seen flaunting a necklace that had ‘Shikhu’ written on it.

About Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

The film revolves around a married couple, Mahi and Mahima. Mahi’s dreams of becoming a cricketer are shattered, so he realizes them through his wife, who loves the game as well. On May 15, the cast and crew of the upcoming movie Mr. & Mrs. Mahi unveiled the first song from the soundtrack across social media platforms. Dekhha Tenu showcases the chemistry between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

The track offers a peek into their characters’ “imperfectly perfect partnership” and their beautiful journey. The Holi shots towards the end of the music video truly create magic on the screen.

The song is a recreation of the iconic verse from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s song Say Shava Shava. The original version was composed by Aadesh Shrivastava, sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan.

The film is helmed by director Sharan Sharma, while the script has been penned by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma. Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, it is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is slated to hit the big screens on May 31, 2024.

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

Janhvi Kapoor's recent appearance was in Bawaal, where she starred alongside Varun Dhawan. Additionally, she made a cameo in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. She had a special appearance in the song Heart Throb from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In her upcoming projects, she's slated to appear in Karan Johar's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, again with Varun Dhawan, and Uljah. Moreover, Kapoor is set to star alongside Jr NTR in Devara Part One.

