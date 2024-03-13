Is Steph Curry Interested in Running for President? Warriors Star’s Answer Sparks Post-NBA Career Speculation

Already regarded as the greatest shooter in NBA history, Stephen Curry will go down as one of the greatest players of all time. However, as time passes, he does not get any younger, and he has begun to consider his options for a post-sports career.

While many NBA players have chosen to work for media outlets, Stephen Curry's father rose to prominence as one of the industry's most lucrative and well-known analysts. Some choose to follow in the footsteps of successful businessmen like Magic Johnson or Michael Jordan.

Some, like Shaquille O'Neal, do both. However, Steph Curry looks likely to be getting into politics if his latest interview is taken into consideration.

What did Steph Curry say?

Steph Curry kept it very minute when he was asked about running for President in the future. Curry said he would "maybe" think about running for president in the future.

Jericka Duncan of CBS News pressed, "You have an interest in politics?"

Curry stated: "I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good in the way that I can." Curry made it clear that while he hasn't ruled out a future in politics, his sights were not specifically set on the presidency.

He said, "I'm not saying the presidency," but he wasn't ruling it out either if politics was a means to bring about significant change or if there was another course of action that wasn't involving politics.

Curry joined the interview to talk about his recently published children's book, "I Am Extraordinary," which he hopes will inspire children to discover their inner confidence. The discussion of politics was part of a larger one about his attempts to make a positive impact on society.

Curry has occasionally expressed his opinions publicly on political matters. He serves on the board of the nonpartisan "When We All Vote" campaign, started by former first lady Michelle Obama, which aims to increase voter registration.

How did the fans react to Curry's statement?

One fan posted, "Curry gonna remove all low income housing plans first day president".

"Steph would be better than biden and trump combined", posted another fan.

Another fan posted, "We will be voting Steph for president."

Who are the other NBA celebrities who might run for President?

Shaquille O'Neal

The American political landscape is becoming more intense, and someone new may decide to enter the race. Shaquille O'Neal, a legendary player in the NBA, is making jokes about running for president.

Shaq stunned supporters while on tour in China by showing up in a t-shirt that said, "2024 Shaq for President." He even asked people to vote for him in a poll that he shared on Snapchat. In a funny video, Shaq called the camera "your President," which made his fans laugh.

Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban's name always pops up when it comes to running for Presidency. However, Cuban has always distanced himself from it by saying he is not entertaining the thought.

