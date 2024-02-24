Is Tom Brady GETTING MARRIED Again? Insider REVEALS NFL Legend Cringes At Being Called 'Eligible Bachelor'

It's been almost two years since Tom Brady has been back to his 'eligible bachelor' status and he's not enjoying the tag much. According to an insider, the NFL legend has finally moved on with his past and is ready to get married again. Apparently, he gets cringles with 'eligible bachelor' status.

Tom Brady is finally ready for a committed relationship

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen parted their ways in 2022 and it's going to be almost two years until their divorce in a couple of months. A source, in conversation with In Touch, revealed that the NFL legend faced some challenges in the initial stage of his single life. "But he's going to be great now," per source.

But Brady is ready to change his relationship status. "He cringes at the idea of being called an eligible bachelor, but he’s open to romantic commitment. He even sees himself getting married again," revealed the same source.

Tom Brady came from a 13-year-long marriage so having to get into another one is a tough choice. But having two years to himself, really helped him get comfortable about his emotional self. But now that Brady is finally comfortable with the idea of remarriage, who will be his bride?

When it comes to Tom Brady's second marriage, Irina Shayk is the first person that comes to mind. Irina Shayk and Tom Brady have been dating for a while. While their relationship is on-off type, they have made it better in the last few months.

But to say that Tom Brady would get married to her is not right. The reason is that Irina Shyak is divorced and has a kid, with Hollywood actor and her ex-husband Bradly Cooper. Tom Brady has kids as well so right now, they both are committed to raising them. So marriage is out of the equation.