Tom Brady Takes Kids To Bahamas After Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen Spotted Kissing New Boyfriend On Valentine's Day

Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen was spotted in a cheeky moment with her reportedly new boyfriend a few days ago. The picture of the two kissing on Valentine's Day went viral. Less than a week after the viral moment, Tom Brady took his kids on vacation.

Where did Tom Brady take his kids on vacation?

Tom Brady headed to the Bahamas just a few days after ex-wife Gisele Bündchen was spotted having romantic moments with her new boyfriend. According to pictures captured by PageSix, Gisele Bündchen was seen kissing her rumored boyfriend Joaquim Valente on Valentine's Day.

What was Tom Brady's reaction to this?

Apparently, after the pictures of her ex-wife with her new boyfriend went viral, the NFL legend appeared to be out with his kids. Tom Brady is enjoying the Bahamas with his kids. The former Buccaneers quarterback shared a glimpse of his vacation on Instagram.

“Always on the grind!!” Brady wrote on his Instagram story as he shared a picture of him playing golf. Brady also shared pictures of him with his kids in the jacuzzi. "Boys will be Boys. Ay, feeling good, like I should," the NFL legend wrote in the caption.

While his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen was enjoying her time with her new boyfriend, Tom Brady appeared to be spending more time with his kids. In fact, Tom Brady ditched his rumored girlfriend Irian Shayk on Valentine's Day .

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen married in 2009 and it lasted for about 13 years before they decided to part ways in 2022. Brady shares two kids Benjamin and Vivian with Gisele. Two years after parting ways with her husband, Gisele Bündchen has indirectly hinted at moving on from Brady.

