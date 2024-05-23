Islam Makhachev Shares Insights on UFC Championship Fight Training, Claims He's Working with a Better Striker Than Dustin Poirier

UFC Lightweight Champion and number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter, Islam Makhachev, is intensifying his preparations for his third championship defense at the upcoming UFC pay-per-view, UFC 302.

UFC 302 is set to take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, on June 1, 2024. Islam Makhachev will face former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

Recently, Makhachev shared insights about his training camp for his lightweight championship defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. He revealed that he has been training diligently with Bellator lightweight champion Usman, who he believes is a better striker than Dustin Poirier.

Islam Makhachev stated, "Usman honestly always gives me better rounds. He was sick recently but came to support me just two days after recovering. We've been here a week, and as soon as he felt better, he joined me. Today, he gave me two good rounds. I think his striking is better than Dustin Poirier's. Training with someone of his caliber, who can strike with such precision, really exemplifies the saying 'iron sharpens iron.'"

UFC 302 Match Card

UFC 302 promises to be an unmissable pay-per-view event. In the main event, Islam Makhachev, the UFC's top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter and current UFC Lightweight Champion, will defend his title against Dustin Poirier. The co-main event features the return of former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland, who lost his title earlier this year at UFC 297. He will square off against Paulo Costa. The card is packed with additional thrilling matchups. Here is the complete match card for UFC 302:

Advertisement

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: UFC Lightweight Championship Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski

Under Card

Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki Niko Price vs. Alex Morono Phil Rowe vs. Jake Matthews Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards Andre Lima vs. Mitch Raposo Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov

