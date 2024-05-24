VH1 reality show Basketball Wives LA fame, Draya Michele recently shared a few glimpses into her post-partum routine. Draya’s update comes just a mere 10 days after giving birth to her baby daughter with NBA star Jalen Green.

Draya posted exercise videos on her Instagram Story. It featured a light workout and a 20-minute treadmill session. She captioned one of the IG Stories, writing, "If you're wondering where my baby weight went … you see where the hell it went."

It's clear Draya belonging to the glamorous industry, prioritizes health and fitness.

Well, on May 12, Draya Michele and Jalen Green welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. The third-time mother took to Instagram on May 17 to announce the news with a cozy picture of the newborn.

FYI, Houston Rockets star, Jalen Green has not yet publicly commented on the birth of his child.

Michele and Green were first linked in August 2023. Eight months later, Green confirmed they were expecting a baby during a post-game interview. Also, Draya and Jalen's relationship has been in the limelight due to the massive age difference. Michele is 39 and Green is 22.

Also, the new born daughter is Draya Michele's third child. She has two sons from previous relationships.

Her oldest son, Kniko Howard, was born when she was 17. Kniko's father is not publicly known. And, Draya has shut down rumors that it was former NBA player Gilbert Arenas. Her second son, Jru Scandrick, is the child of Draya and former NFL player Orlando Scandrick. Jru was born in 2016 and is currently 7 years old.



In a recent Instagram Story, Draya Michele shared that she was breastfeeding her newborn daughter with Jalen Green. Although she is a third-time mother, Draya shared that she breastfeeding for the first time. Draya took to her Instagram Story and mentioned how breastfeeding might have contributed to her weight loss.

Plus, Draya also added how her post-partum bleeding stopped quickly because of the same reason.

DISCLAIMER: It's important to remember recovery from childbirth is different for everybody. What works for one woman might not be safe for another. It's best to consult a doctor before indulging in any exercise routine.