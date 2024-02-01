Jason Kelce Calls Taylor Swift THIS To Seemingly Dismiss Rift Rumors With Wife Kyle Kelce

When it comes to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance, it has been suspected by many fans that the pop singer has a bad relationship with Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce. But in the recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason said something that dismissed the beef rumor.

What did Jason Kelce say about Taylor Swift that dismissed the rift rumors?

Kylie Kelce and Taylor Swift can't stand each other. That's what many fans have been suspected to believe. In fact, Kylie herself said that she cannot stand in the spotlight of Taylor Swift. In fact, things have gotten so bad that many fans used to believe that Taylor Swift doesn't have a good relationship with Jason and his wife.

But Jason Kelce has indirectly dismissed all these rift rumors. In the recent episode of New Heights, a podcast run by the Kelce brothers , Jason talked about Taylor Swift in a way that no one expected. "We had the whole FAMILY down on the field; me, mom, dad, Taylor," Jason said, explaining the scene of the Chiefs’ AFC win.

Jason Kelce called Taylor Swift "family" which is enough to dismiss the rumor that Jason and Kylie have any bad blood with Taylor Swift. In fact, in the AFC Championship game, Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce shared the same suit as Taylor Swift. In anything, they were seen sharing laughter.

Also Read: ‘This Is What Peak Performance Looks Like’: Travis And Jason Kelce Poke Fun At Patrick Mahomes’ Reaction To ‘Dad Bod’ In Viral Clip

Advertisement

Another interesting part of the conversation between Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce is the Chiefs' tight end revealing the nickname he has for Taylor Swift's dad. Before Jason called Taylor Swift "family", Travis Kelce gave a shout-out to her father Scott Swift. Addressing him with his nickname Travis said, "Shoutout to Big Scott." Big Scott, it is!