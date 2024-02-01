‘This Is What Peak Performance Looks Like’: Travis And Jason Kelce Poke Fun At Patrick Mahomes’ Reaction To ‘Dad Bod’ In Viral Clip

Patrick Mahomes is going viral for his reaction to fans poking fun at him for having 'dad bod' in the viral video shared by NFL. Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce recently made fun of Mahomes for his reaction and went ahead comparing his physique with Jason's.

Kelce brothers made fun of Patrick Mahomes for having a 'dad bod'

NFL Films recently shared the locker room speech of Patrick Mahomes on their social media account. In the viral video, Chiefs’ star quarterback is shirtless and fans have been making fun of him for having a 'dad bod'. Fans started mocking Mahomes for having a little extra tummy over the belt and the star quarterback made a hilarious reply.

On Wednesday, addressing the fans who made fun of him for having 'dad bod', Patrick Mahomes tweeted, "Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!?". More than the viral shirtless locker room speech, Patrick Mahomes' reaction to fans poking fun of him, is getting viral.

Patrick Mahomes’ reaction is so hilarious that his teammate Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce decided to join the fans in the mocking session. The Kelce brothers poked fun at Patrick Mahomes’ reaction on X and compared his physique with that of Jason Kelce.

Also Read: ‘If You Wanna Be a F---ing D--k’: Travis Kelce REVEALS Why He and Patrick Mahomes Got Into Pregame Squabble With Justin Tucker

The New Heights podcast, run by Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, reshared Patrick Mahomes’ reaction on X. Along with the Tweet, the Kelce brothers attached the viral picture of Patrick Mahomes next to Jason Kelce's shirtless picture from the Chiefs vs Lions playoff game.

Advertisement

In the caption, New Heights wrote, "This is the ideal male body. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like." Both Jason and Mahomes might not have six packs but both of them have gone ahead winning the Super Bowl. So this definitely is what peak performance looks like.