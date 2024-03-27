Javier Mendez Weighs In on the Islam Makhachev Vs Khabib Nurmagomedov Debate

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the retired lightweight king with an undefeated 29-0 record, dominated the octagon for years. Now, his protégé Islam Makhachev, boasting a perfect 25-1-0 record himself, reigns supreme at 155 lbs. But can Makhachev's reign live up to the aura of danger surrounding his mentor?

Daniel Cormier recently stirred the pot, claiming Makhachev might be a bigger threat than Khabib in his prime. Does Islam's well-rounded skillset truly eclipse Khabib's smothering pressure and granite chin? Khabib and Islam's coach, Javier Mendez, has some strong words in defense of his former student's legacy.

Mendez acknowledges Makhachev's skills, But Khabib reigns supreme

Daniel Cormier recently sparked a debate with his assertion that Islam Makhachev, under the tutelage of the same coach that led Khabib Nurmagomedov to an unbeaten career, might just be "more dangerous" than Khabib in his prime. "Dana [White] came out a couple weeks ago and said that when he talked to Dustin [Poirier] after the fight, he said he was freaking out or it was Dustin or Conor [McGregor], one of them was freaking out because they said they never thought another man can do that to them under Khabib," Cormier elaborated. He continued, "Because of his strength and his control and the way that he manipulated you on the ground."

Mendez responded with clarity and conviction. "Okay, he's more skilled in multiple areas. More dangerous, nobody's more dangerous in my opinion in the world than Khabib," he asserted, drawing a line between skill and the innate ability to dominate foes. Mendez emphasized Khabib's unmatched resilience, "He's got the hardest chin I've ever seen than anybody... The only person that rocked him a little bit was Michael Johnson." This testament to Khabib's toughness and dominance adds depth to Mendez's belief in Khabib's unparalleled danger inside the octagon.

Advertisement

Moreover, Mendez elaborated on Khabib's unique presence, "No one, I don't care. I haven't seen one that's more dangerous than Khabib's." He suggested that Cormier might have been referring to Islam's technical prowess rather than an overarching sense of danger. "I think DC probably meant more skill-wise. Yes, that's correct. But more dangerous? I don't think there's ever been a man more dangerous than Khabib," Mendez concluded, firmly positioning Khabib at the pinnacle of MMA's hierarchy of danger and dominance.

What else has DC said about Islam?

Cormier advocates for Makhachev vs. Poirier

Daniel Cormier is championing for a blockbuster showdown between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier, labeling it as potentially the "biggest fight" of Makhachev's career. In light of Poirier's recent remarks about his contributions to the sport surpassing those of Makhachev, the reigning champion took to social media to label Poirier a 'permanent contender'.

"It’s a win-win situation for the UFC," Cormier emphasized on his YouTube channel. He sees the fight as a monumental step for Makhachev, arguing, "Think about the run Makhachev could have if he is able to put all of these fights behind each other." Urging the UFC, Cormier stated, "Book it, right now. It’ll be a massive fight," underscoring its significance in terms of box office appeal.

Will Makhachev's journey surpass the monumental legacy left by Khabib, or will Poirier's ambition and experience prove to be an insurmountable obstacle?

ALSO READ: Dana White Reveals His Greatest of All Time UFC Fighter; Not Khabib Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor