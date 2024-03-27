'Will Be The Biggest Fight': Former UFC Champion Believes Dustin Poirier vs. Islam Makhachev Is the Biggest Fight of the Year

The current atmosphere around UFC fighters Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev is a tense one. Following the American fighter’s victory at UFC 299 over Benoit Saint-Denis, the Russian contender was called out by the American native for his next fight.

This lightweight clash among Poirier and Makhachev is considered to be one of the best match-ups of 2024. However, if history is any indication, UFC’s delays of making fights could be a factor for this fight.

Daniel Cormier demands UFC to make Dustin Poirier Vs. Islam Makhachev fight immediately

A fight between Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev is a huge draw for the UFC. Following Islam’s victorious stint against top contenders, the Russian contender currently holds the UFC Lightweight Championship title.

His opponent who does not seem to budge, Dustin Poirier has also displayed impressive performances in the octagon. Referred to as ‘The Diamond,’ the 35-year-old’s recent victory at UFC 299 has helped the contender rise to the top for a title fight.

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier, who has a vested interest in the sport has recently expressed his thoughts on this potential lightweight clash.

DC believes that Poirier vs Makhachev should be set-up without further delays. Cormier also credits the potential fight to be a ‘box office’ success.

“Islam wants to fight. So I think you gotta try to make that happen as soon as possible,” said Daniel Cormier. As it is documented, DC is well-acquainted with Makhachev and his fellow Russian competitors.

Cormier also mentioned the storyline for both fighters to be ‘magical.’ For Makhachev, a win against Poirier would immediately place him as a top draw. When it comes to Diamond, a victory would allow him to become the lightweight champion.

“You as a company capitalize on it. Makhachev vs Poirier. It will be a massive fight, it really will be the biggest fight that Islam Makhachev has ever had in terms of the box office,” claimed Daniel Cormier.

As far as pay-per-view numbers are concerned, Dustin Poirier has had his big fight against Conor McGregor. Although Makhachev has been responsible for competing in fights that belong to a massive stage, a fight against the American native would be considered the best in his career thus far.

Islam Makhachev goes after Dustin Poirier’s title losses

An eagerly-anticipated fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier is awaited to be announced. This lightweight clash is considered to be a contender for biggest fights in the UFC.

Makhachev and Poirier’s back-and-forths on social media have been an exciting encounter for fans. As their bad blood boils, the anticipation for the potential fight is also brewing.

In a recent interview, Dustin Poirier claimed his contribution to mixed martial arts to be superior to Islam Makhachev. Diamond also asserted his ability to emerge victorious against every contender in his weight division.

The Russian contender instantly clapped back on X (formerly Twitter). Makhachev believed Poirier to be inferior in terms of his skills in the octagon. “Dustin, if you could beat anybody, you'd be holding this belt right now, not me,” said the Dagestani fighter.

He also mentioned Poirier’s title losses throughout his career. The Russian fighter believes Diamond to be a journeyman in the sport and his inability to win the lightweight championship title.

“His level is: permanent contender. How many title losses, 2? 3?” asked Islam Makhachev. Dustin Poirier failed to grab the title when he fought Charles Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The American fighter also suffered a loss against Justin Gaethje for the ‘BMF’ title. However, these losses failed to prevent the fighter from redeeming himself in the octagon. This fact was evident with his recent performance against Benoit Saint-Denis.

