Celeb couple Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode have been on the exciting journey of parenthood ever since they were blessed with twin babies. The couple were blessed with a baby boy and a baby girl. Later, Pankhuri and Gautam named their little ones Radhya and Raditya. Time and again, the duo treats their followers by sharing adorable glimpses of their babies.

Gautam Rode shares a glimpse of his twins:

Today, Gautam Rode shared a sweet video on his social media handle giving a glimpse of Radhya and Raditya. The actor offered a sneak peek of how his twins are enjoying watching their favorite song. The little ones are seen watching Lakdi Ki kathi, kathi pe ghoda poem. Sharing this video, Gautam wrote, "Radhya n Radityas favourite song (heart emoticon)."

Take a look at Gautam Rode's post here-

In the clip, one of the twins is seen approaching the Television. Teasing the little one, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit dropped a comment on Gautam's video and wrote, "Wo kahan chala Gaya..pakdo." Jaswir Kaur and many other celebs showered their love on the munchkins. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Although Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam haven't disclosed their babies' faces on social media, occasional glimpses of Radhya and Raditya receive immense love.

Advertisement

About Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode's personal life:

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode met while working for the famous show, Suryaputra Karn. Pankhuri played Draupadi while Gautam played Karn. Their relationship started off as being good friends but it soon evolved.

Soon rumors about them being together started doing the rounds. As their dating rumors spread, many talked about the unusual couple as Gautam is almost 14 years older than the actress. However, paying no heed to the naysayers, the couple tied the knot on February 5, 2018, in a fairytale wedding in Rajasthan.

After almost five years, the couple embraced parenthood for the first time and welcomed their twin babies on July 26, 2023.

About Gautam and Pankhuri's professional life:

Pankhuri Awasthy has been a part of numerous shows such as Razia Sultan, Suryaputra Karn, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Maddam Sir, Gud Se Meetha Ishq, and more. Speaking about Gautam Rode, he has worked in several shows like Saraswatichandra, Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani, Suryaputra Karn, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2, and more.

ALSO READ: Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya to Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar: Check out names of celebrity kids and their meanings