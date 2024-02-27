‘Just Let the Kid Be a Kid’: LeBron Slams Noise Around Bronny in Twitter Rant After His Exclusion From NBA Mock Draft

On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took to his X social media account to express his frustration about son Bronny James' apparent removal from ESPN's 2024 NBA Mock Draft.

These thoughts, now deleted, were strongly voiced by LeBron James defending his son's future basketball career.

“Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball,” James wrote. “The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!”

He further encouraged other youngsters striving to excel at basketball simply to focus on their game and ignore such drafts, assuring them that the only thing that matters is hard work. He ended by urging for real basketball talk.

His posts came in the wake of an update that ESPN had moved Bronny from its 2024 NBA mock draft and now proposed him for the 2025 draft.

Bronny James, currently a freshman Trojan player, has recorded average scores of 5.5 points with a shooting percentage of 37.1%, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in the current season's 19 games.

Coming back from a cardiac arrest during a USC campus workout in July 2023, he played an average of 20.2 minutes per game.

LeBron James' Shifting Stance on Bronny's NBA Path

Over a month ago, James confidently told reporters on January 6 that "Bronny is fully capable of playing for us right now".

Having been fervent about the notion of playing side by side with Bronny in the NBA, James took a more temperate stance in May.

He stated to ESPN that he had accomplished what he needed to in the league, and his son was now embarking on his journey. James pledged his and his family's support for whatever path Bronny decided to follow.

He emphasizes that his aspirations for them to play together don't necessarily need to be Bronny's, and he's perfectly fine with that.

LeBron James, now 39, is on the brink of establishing himself as the first NBA player to score 40,000 points. He's in the midst of his 21st season and still holds on to the hope of playing with Bronny in the NBA.

When his commitments have allowed it, LeBron James has been spotted at several Trojan men's basketball games.

