What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about his uncomfortable interaction with Conor McGregor in Saudi Arabia?

Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the biggest faces of sports in the world. Cristiano Ronaldo is unarguably one of the best soccer players of all time and he is widely regarded as the legend of the sport.

On the other hand, Conor McGregor is a mixed martial artist who is popularly known as the face of UFC. He captured UFC championships in two weight classes, featherweight and lightweight. And he is the only UFC fighter to hold two championships at the same time.

Some of the biggest names in sports appeared at the Saudi boxing event “Day Of Reckoning” including Ronaldo and McGregor.

Both sports megastars were sitting near ringside, a video went viral where Conor McGregor came and sat near Ronaldo and started talking and in the end, compared his watch with him. And Ronaldo was just sitting there.

Fans started making memes on the viral uncomfortable clip of McGregor and Ronaldo and commenting.

A fan by the name of AJ posted, “Ronaldo thinking where's Khabib at.”

Another fan by the name of TM “Ronaldo is thinking god save me.”

Another fan reacted and expressed, “Ronaldo looking so uncomfortable.”

Ronaldo reacts to his uncomfortable interaction with Conor McGregor

Ronaldo has now reacted to the viral uncomfortable interaction with the Notorious Conor McGregor, Ronaldo has posted a picture of him with Conor McGregor laughing on his Instagram. And wrote a caption, “Best caption wins” indirectly confirming interaction with McGregor was uncomfortable.

McGregor is currently out of Octagon for the last 2 years, he last competed in 2021, against Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier in a trilogy match at UFC 264.

Poirier vs McGregor 3 ended in an unusual way after the 155-pound king, broke his leg in round one of the fight.

McGregor got surgery for his injury and has been in rehab for the last two years. He recently entered the UFC’s anti-drug program.

The Notorious One is expected to make his return back in UFC next year in 2024, according to some reports and rumors, McGregor will make his return back in UFC at UFC 300.

He is expected to face former Bellator lightweight champion and current UFC star Michael Chandler,

Iron Chandler called out McGregor after he knocked out Tony Ferguson at UFC 274,

“Conor McGregor, you’ve got to come back and fight somebody. I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. But I want to up the stakes, Conor. I want you at your biggest, I want you at your baddest and I want you at your best. You and me at 170 this summer, this fall, this winter.”

