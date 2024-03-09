KSI Hilariously Reacts to RKO From Randy Orton During Surprise WWE Appearance; Find Out What Happened

Logan Paul and Randy Orton have been at loggerheads since Elimination Chamber 2024, when Logan Paul knocked out Orton by using a brass knuckle against him. The hit might have deferred ‘The Viper’s run for the World Heavyweight Championship but it certainly ignited a rivalry between the two.

Now, Paul’s friend and business partner KSI who made an appearance on SmackDown, ended up getting an RKO from Orton. KSI was there to share the stage with Paul announcing their company Prime Energy drink’s tie-up with WWE.

However, Randy Orton arrived from nowhere and while Logan Paul managed to escape, KSI bore the brunt of Orton’s RKO. KSI has now reacted to the RKO with a hilarious take on it.

On his X account, KSI wrote, “Why am I always just getting beat up on WWE?.” KSI’s other comment was on a post by Prime Energy drink, which read, “WWE in its Prime.” On this, KSI replied, “At What Cost.”

Did KSI suffer an injury?

Backstage, KSI was seen with a collar wrapped around his neck, which certainly showed the effect of Orton’s RKO on the American boxer. In this picture on X, a user said, “I don’t think the wrestling business is for KSI man, I mean this is the second time he’s taken a bump and has had to wear a neck brace!”

Another said, “No more boxing matches for him for a while lmao.” A third said, “Ksi has to come to WWE twice and got injured on the neck twice.”

Will this rivalry go further?

The rivalry between Logan Paul and Randy Orton with KSI on Paul’s side will go to WrestleMania 40. On Orton’s side is Kevin Owens, and he is expected to be his aide in Orton’s match against Logan Paul.

Paul’s United States Championship might also be on the line at WrestleMania, and in all probability, he is expected to lose it to Orton. It will be interesting to see how KSI will exact this attack against Orton and how Kevin Owens will come to the aid of Orton. WrestleMania 40 will take place on April 6, 7 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

