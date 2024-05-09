Allu Arjun backs uncle Pawan Kalyan ahead of polls, shares heartfelt post on social media

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is busy preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With less than a week remaining before D-day, the actor seems to be leaving no stone unturned to overcome his party's defeat in the 2019 general elections. His fans and well-wishers too are eagerly waiting to see their favorite actor in politics.

Pawan Kalyan is also getting immense support and love from the film Industry. From superstar and elder brother Chiranjeevi to nephew Allu Arjun, the film fraternity seems to have come together to support him. Read on to know more.

Allu Arjun backs uncle Pawan Kalyan ahead of Polls

While Pawan Kalyan is preparing for the polls, his fans, well-wishers and family members from the Industry are also not shying away from openly showing their support and extending heartfelt wishes for his political journey.

On a related note, today (May 9, 2024) Superstar Allu Arjun extended his heartfelt support to his uncle and actor Pawan Kalyan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to his official X(formerly called Twitter) account, the actor wrote, "My heartfelt wishes to @PawanKalyan garu on your election journey. I have always been immensely proud of the path you've chosen, dedicating your life to service. As a family member, my love and support will always be with you. My best wishes for achieving all that you aspire for."

Take a look at the post here!

Just a few days back, Pawan Kalyan's brother and legendary actor Chiranjeevi too dropped a video message on social media urging his fans to vote for his younger brother who will be contesting for the assembly elections from Pithapuram.

Following him, young actors like Nani and Raj Tharan stepped in to show their support to the Jana Sena Party president.

Pawan Kalyan on the work front

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ alongside Bollywood actor Bobby Deol. The period action film has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the actor's political commitments.

