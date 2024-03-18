On March 16, 2024, LeBron James played for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Golden State Warriors. He scored 38 points, grabbing 8 rebounds, and making 9 assists. LeBron also recorded 1 steal and 1 blocked shot. However, he did commit 4 turnovers during the game. Offensively, LeBron made 15 out of 23 field goal attempts with a shooting percentage of 65.2%. Additionally, he made 3 out of 5 free throws, achieving a free throw shooting percentage of 60.0%.

Looking ahead to the upcoming game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, LeBron James's availability is uncertain due to a lingering ankle issue. His ankle has been a concern, leading to questionable designations before each contest. Unfortunately, it's hard to state if LeBron will be able to show up. If he can't, Rui Hachimura and Taurean Prince might need to step up and get more playing time to make up for LeBron's absence.

Los Angeles Lakers Standing in the Western Conference

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in 10th place in the Western Conference standings, with a record of 36 wins and 32 losses. That gives them a win percentage of 0.529. Their home record is fairly balanced, with 24 wins and 23 losses, but they've struggled on the road, only managing 7 wins and 9 losses. Within their division, they've done better, with 24 wins and 12 losses. However, their conference record shows more trouble, with 12 wins and 20 losses. In their last 10 games, the Lakers have won 3 and lost 1, which is a relatively positive trend. Unfortunat­ely, the Los Angeles Lakers have hit a rough patch by losing their last two games.

Advertisement

How Many More Games Will the Lakers Play?

The Los Angeles Lakers have 13 more games left in their regular season from March 23rd to April 15th.

Mar 23 : Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers

: Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers Mar 25 : Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers

: Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers Mar 27: Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks

Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Mar 28: Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Mar 30: Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers Apr 1: Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets

Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets Apr 3: Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors Apr 4: Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards

Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards Apr 7: Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Apr 8: Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Apr 10: Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Apr 13: Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Apr 15: Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans

Will the Los Angeles Lakers Reach the Playoffs?

The Lakers face a tough road to the playoffs this season. Since the Lakers have lost in their last two games, this could make it harder for them to climb up the standings and secure a better playoff position. Also, injuries have hurt their roster depth which makes it tougher for them to compete.

Advertisement

The Western Conference is extremely competitive, with many teams battling for postseason spots. The Lakers' chances of making it to the playoffs will depend on whether they can stay healthy and play consistently well for the rest of the season. They may even need to go through the Play-In Tournament again, like they did last year, to earn a playoff spot.