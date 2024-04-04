LaVar Ball Claims THIS is Reason Behind Lamelo and Lonzo's Recurring Injuries

Lamelo and Lonzo Ball are among the top young talents in the NBA. Unfortunately, both players have been dealing with injuries over the past few seasons, which is a cause for concern for their team.

Lamelo is a star guard for the Charlotte Hornets whereas Lorenzo Ball plays for the Chicago Bulls.

However, now it’s their dad LaVar Ball who is making all the headlines because of his statement.

The senior Ball is famous for his controversial remarks and never fails to grab attention whenever he speaks publicly. Most recently, he claimed that his sons are getting injured more frequently because they are not training with him.

LaVar says his sons previously concentrated on building their strength and power by running hills during their training. However, they switched to lighter workouts once they entered the NBA. LaVar believes that this shift in training approach has made them more prone to injuries.

ALSO READ: ‘He Don’t Be Knowing Songs’: GloRilla Reacts to LeBron James Singing Yeah Glo; Judges Lakers Star's Rapping Skills

What are Roody-poo workouts?

NBA teams work with highly skilled professionals to create individualized training plans for their players. Instead of focusing on developing strength, these programs frequently emphasize mobility and injury prevention.

Advertisement

However, LaVar is quite concerned about this change in training philosophy. He believes that his sons are not ready for the physical demands of the NBA because of the emphasis on "lightweight" workouts. He feels that their previous training program, which included intense workouts like running up and down hills, was more successful in preparing them for the demands of playing professional basketball.

What did LaVar Ball have to say?

LaVar stated: "They say, 'Oh, LaVar, you worked the boys out too hard, that's why they hurt. No, the reason they hurt is because they got away from me. And they start doing these roody-poo workouts. Because if you keep running them hills, you're going to keep that power and that strength. But you start dealing with these rubber bands and doing this lightweight stuff, of course, you're going to start breaking down."

ALSO READ: Why Is Luka Doncic’s Mom Mirjam Poterbin Going Viral? Find Out Details