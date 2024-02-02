Leaked Viral Audio Reveals LeBron James Heated Reaction to Being Punched by Dillon Brooks: What Did He Say to the Refs?

A heated rivalry between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks has been in full swing since the previous season.

Despite Brooks' transfer from the Memphis Grizzlies, their animosity appears undiminished.

The tension escalated when the Houston Rockets, Brook's new team, faced the LA Lakers with James last Monday.

During the fourth quarter, Brooks and James vied for a rebound. Brooks landed heavily, striking James in the face from behind, leading to a 13-point deficit for the Lakers.

Overcome by the pain, James collapsed on the ground, clutching his face. Brooks seemed indifferent to James' agony, calmly proceeding to the opposite side of the court.

After some struggle, James stood up and immediately confronted the referee about the absence of a penalty for Brooks' aggressive move.

At one juncture, keen observers noticed James possibly saying: "He punched me in the nose!"

Post this incident, James and the Lakers struggled to recover, leading to a 135-119 defeat to the Rockets at the final buzzer.

Reeves' Heroics Propel Lakers to Victory Against Celtics Amidst LeBron and Davis Absence

In their match against the Boston Celtics, the Los Angeles Lakers were without their star duo, LeBron James and Anthony Davis due to lower-body injuries, a first for this year.

Up against the team boasting the best NBA record, Reaves spectacularly stepped up, guiding the Lakers to a 114-105 triumph over the Celtics.

Reaves, with a career-high of seven three-pointers, scored an impressive 32 points, effectively silencing the TD Garden crowd each time the Celtics tried to gain momentum.

The Celtics couldn't narrow down the lead to less than six points during the fourth quarter.

Now, Reaves, in his third year as a guard, has managed to rack up a total of 60 points in his last two games.

This performance has consolidated his standing in the league, making him a sought-after player as the Feb. 8 trade deadline approaches.

However, his recent displays have confirmed the Lakers' decision to keep him.

While the Lakers have been grappling for consistency this year, Reaves' increased involvement could potentially be a game-changer for them.

With their record now standing at 25-25, the Lakers should deliberate on giving Reaves expanded responsibilities, even when James and Davis are back in action.

Come Saturday, the Lakers would attempt to maintain their winning stride when they compete against the New York Knicks.

