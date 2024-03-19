LeBron James and JJ Reddick Team Up for New Basketball Podcast ‘Mind the Game’; Here’s Everything We Know So Far

LeBron James, JJ Redick, and James' business partner, Maverick Carter, confirmed to The Athletic that they are collaborating on a podcast that will be a straightforward discussion about basketball.

Redick confirmed: "It's meant to be a very free-flowing conversation about sport and the game. If you take a very basic approach, it comes down to basketball."

James, regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, and Redick, a 15-year NBA veteran who is currently a member of ABC/ESPN's NBA Finals crew, want 'Mind the Game' to be as authentic as possible, so the show won't have any corporate partners at first. It currently lacks a fixed advertising sponsor.

With their two businesses, James' Uninterrupted and Redick's ThreeFourTwo Productions, the pair is producing the new endeavor.

What did LeBron James, Carter, and JJ Reddick say?

James told The Athletic, "I'm proud of what we've done to innovate in sports media. When I work on a project, my only concern is whether my friends and I will find it entertaining. With 'Mind the Game', that is unquestionably the case. Not everything has to be made with clicks and internet culture in mind.”

The first show is set to be on YouTube on Tuesday. It is scheduled to air every week and lasts between 45 and an hour for each episode. It will be accessible on all podcast platforms and YouTube. Redick mentioned that there will be additional guests on a few of the shows.

The idea behind the show is to diverge from talk shows like ESPN's "First Take," on which Redick appears as a contributor. Those programs frequently engage in subjective debates regarding sports, but James and Redick want to go deeper into the game of basketball itself.

Carter, the co-founder and CEO of Uninterrupted, said, "This is like two wine masters, sommeliers, talking about wine, not necessarily you and me arguing if I like Burgundy or Bordeaux better."

Is the preview out already?

A preview video for the upcoming podcast is already floating on social media. In the video, the hosts are sipping red wine and discussing pick-play defense in detail in a laid-back atmosphere.

After the video, James stated, "I love talking basketball, by the way." James, 39, has the same freedom to choose the projects he wants to work on as Peyton Manning and Tom Brady did following their illustrious careers that produced countless media opportunities.

Redick exclaimed, "It's beautiful the way he talks about the game and communicates the game."

