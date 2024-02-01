‘They Don’t Call Him Jingling Joe for Nothing’: NBA Fans React to Hilarious Joe Ingles NSFW Viral Clip

Joe Ingles might not be putting the basketball court on fire with his form right now, but his recent incident involving Cedi Osman has put social media on fire.

The incident took place in the Orlando Magic versus San Antonio Spurs game. As Ingles went on to defend Osman, he ended up humping him from behind which made Osman hilariously fall outside the bounds.

Ingles didn’t score any points in his team’s win over the Spurs. However, he did have four rebounds and two assists under his name in the 15 minutes of action.

On the other hand, Osman played 28 minutes in the game and contributed eight points, three assists, and two rebounds. However, it wasn’t enough as the Spurs lost the game 98-108 against the Magic.

The Clip that shows Jos Ingles humping Cedi Osman from behind

The moment was so spontaneous that it surprised everyone in the arena and the reactions started pouring in from the fans instantly.

Not only fans but Ingles's teammate, Cole Anthony hilariously reacted to the video.

Fans reaction to the Ingles-Osman incident:

One fan couldn't believe his eyes and posted a sarcastic post with a template of DJ Khaled

Another fan posted a meme template of the famous duo Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley on how they don't want to see this.

One X user funnily shared a TikTok video to show his feelings on the incident.

