‘Looks Like a…’: Tyrese Haliburton Trolled by NBA Fans for Viral Fit; Fans Compare Him With THIS Controversial Entity

During the match against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 8, Tyrese Haliburton strained his left hamstring as he attempted to penetrate the paint in the second quarter, guarded by Derrick White.

Haliburton, having officially returned, was subject to an undefined minute restriction at Thursday's game.

In his comeback performance against Boston on Tuesday, he scored 15 points, made 5 assists, 4 rebounds and a steal in 22 minutes.

Approximately six minutes into the third quarter, Haliburton was withdrawn and did not play again due to minutes restriction.

Regardless of his valuable input, the Pacers’ defeat to the Knicks was inevitable, with the Knicks victoriously scoring 109-105, largely due to Jalen Brunson's 40-point lead.

Throughout his career, Haliburton has managed to achieve an average of 16.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in his 5 games against the Knicks.

Brunson's 40 Points Power Knicks to 9th Win Over Pacers

On the night Brunson celebrated his All-Star career debut, he scored 40 points on a 15-of-30 shooting spree at Madison Square Garden, helping the Knicks to clinch a 109-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Brunson embarked on a solo 7-0 streak during the mid-fourth quarter, contributing to the Knicks' first lead since an 11-10 score at the 8:40 first-quarter mark.

Late in the fourth quarter, Brunson became the final blow, despite painful circumstances caused by questionable officiating that left him down and in pain.

Pacers' guard Andrew Nembhard unintentionally hit Brunson in the face following an inbound pass, sending the star player crashing to the floor.

Thursday's win became the Knicks' ninth consecutive victory and their 15th out of 17 games since they traded for OG Anunoby.

Anunoby, nursing right elbow inflammation, missed his third game in a row, alongside Julius Randle, out for a prolonged period from a shoulder dislocation, and Quentin Grimes with a right knee sprain.

The Pacers also had missing players, including forward Bennedict Mathurin and backup guard T.J. McConnell.

Their superstar guard, Tyrese Haliburton, played under restricted time, following his return from a recent hamstring injury.

