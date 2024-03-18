'Loser Leaves Town': Fans Excited as Ian Garry Challenges Colby Covington to UFC Fight with Special Stipulation

Ian Machado Garry is one of the top welterweight fighters in the UFC. With a record of 14 wins and no losses, the Irishman has managed to earn a sustainable reputation as a tough fighter in the organization.

Aside from his impressive performances, Garry is no stranger to controversies. The fighter, nicknamed "The Future," has involved himself in several tussles against other fighters and also fans on social media.

His rivalry against fellow welterweight contender Colby Covington has once again risen. Both fighters, known to be controversial, have gone back and forth on social media to call each other out. Despite the challenges, a bout between the welterweights is still in the works.

Fans react to Ian Garry’s recent challenge to Colby Covington

Ian Machado Garry recently posted a video onto his social media accounts challenging Colby Covington to an "I Quit" match. Garry, also known as "The Future," called out the fighter for referring to his wife in a derogatory manner on several occasions. He also failed to back down from referencing Covington's recent losses in the division, calling him "a peak underperformer."

"I challenge you to an 'I Quit' match. Whoever says the words 'I Quit' has to retire." This bizarre proposal from The Future had fans amused. The Irish fighter offered this challenge to Chaos due to the supposed underperformance he displayed in his latest fights.

Because the post went viral, fans had a blast with this story. Many fans chose to mock the Irish fighter, but most decided to show support and add some humor to the situation.

One fan with the username ‘Dovy ’wrote, “Bro is so cringe, I pray Colby smashes him.”

Another fan called ‘Malcolm Flex’ wrote along the same lines, “For once Ian was in front of the camera instead of behind it filming. And yet this is the cringe he gives us.”

However, these reactions trolling the fighter were overshadowed by fans who supported Ian Machado Garry. A fan with the username ‘BrayMMA’ said, “I’m not gonna lie he’s been better than Colby in this buildup.”

Another fan called ‘TheSportsAlien’ wrote, 'That's a better response from Ian Garry, I'll give him that.‘

The feud between Ian Garry and Colby Covington is heating up like never before. With their ongoing feud, spectators are eagerly anticipating a heated battle in the octagon. Despite facing obstacles and criticism, Covington is accustomed to this kind of behavior. True to his name, the American fighter frequently gets caught up in controversy because of his assertive nature.

What did Colby Covington say that prompted Ian Garry to challenge him?

Colby Covington has definitely made a name for himself as one of the most polarizing fighters in the sport. His feuds with Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman have been nothing short of memorable with all the drama and trash talk involved. It seems like chaos follows him wherever he goes, whether it's in the octagon or outside of it.

The American fighter has also disparaged personalities like popular Basketball legend LeBron James and the president of the UFC Dana White.

Covington's latest feud with the up-and-coming welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry shouldn't come as a shock. The Irish fighter's decision to call out Colby wasn't random at all. He purposely provoked Chaos by sharing a video online just days before.

“Why do I gotta go down in the rankings to fight some Casper The Ghost looking Irish kid who has a gold digging wife?” said Colby Covington in the video.

Chaos has always been known for mocking the family members of other fighters during his career. This time, he targeted Layla Machado Garry, Garry's wife.

Further in the video, Colby Covington is witnessed offering stipulations to fight The Future. Chaos ordered the Irish fighter’s Instagram comments to be turned back on.

Due to the endless trolling from fans, Ian and his wife had disabled their comments. The American native also went on to instruct Ian’s wife Layla to offer a valid reason to fight Covington.

This video caused Ian Garry to challenge Colby Covington to the ‘I Quit’ match. Although Chaos is yet to respond, fans are excited to witness the interactions between the welterweight contenders on or off the octagon.

