Kamaru Usman explains why Logan and Jake Paul would ‘for sure’ beat Andrew and Tristan Tate in MMA fight

Former kickboxing champion and social media icon Andrew Tate is best known for showcasing his luxurious lifestyle and expressing his controversial take on various topics from women to politics.

Andrew Tate recently appeared on Jorge Janko’s podcast, Janko was the former co-host of Logan Paul’s podcast Impulsive.

Janko and Tate had a long impressive conversation. At one Janko asked Tate what if he and his brother Tristan Tate fought Paul Brothers (Jake Paul and Logan Paul) in a cage fight who would win.

Andrew Tate expressed that he and his brother would easily defeat Paul Brothers.

Later on BS with Jake Paul, both Logan and Jake Paul expressed their views on fighting the Tate brothers.

Logan Paul expressed, “That's a delusion, I'm sorry. Look, Andrew is a fighter, a legitimate badass with a strong mentality. I'm sorry, Tristan Tate is a weak link."

“He has a bad shoulder and is shaped like a gingerbread man. But you know for a fact, that me and Jake will travel to Romania; we will make this happen. We'll do it wherever you want, whatever conditions you want,” Logan Paul concluded.

Former UFC Champion Kamaru Usman reacted on Tates vs Pauls

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman recently appeared on the PBD Podcast, where he spoke about various topics. At one point, he discussed about Tate Brothers vs Paul Brothers topic and picked his winner.



“It’s an MMA fight, I think that favors Jake and Logan Paul]for sure. I mean, they actually wrestled. That’s kickboxing actually a disadvantage when it comes to wrestlers,” Kamaru Usman said.

Usman further expressed, “If I catch a kick and you fall down, like, it’s different and it’s a different balance. The civilian human doesn’t realize that it’s an actual skill to be able to get off of your back”

On the recent episode of the Impulsive podcast, Jake Paul and Logan Paul once again discussed fighting the Tate Brothers. And Jake Paul yet again offered a 40-million-dollar mega MMA fight deal at PFL, where every one of them will get 10 million dollars each.

