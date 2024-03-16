Dricus Du Plessis Issues Challenge To Fight Sean Strickland and THIS Former UFC Champion

Middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis is a rising star in the UFC. With a record of 21 wins and 2 losses, Dricus is one of the most resistant fighters in the organization. Currently, the South African fighter holds the Middleweight championship belt. Following the defeat of Sean Strickland, Du Plessis’ popularity had witnessed an ascent.

Dricus Du Plessis has once again become the talk of the town due to his recent tweet regarding his next fight. This post has gone viral and fans are excited to observe the fighter’s decision regarding his next opponent.

Dricus Du Plessis wants to fight Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis has an intense rivalry with both Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya. Before his UFC 297 fight with Strickland, Dricus engaged in some clever banter with him. But when Dricus emerged victorious, it caused quite a stir in the MMA community, with some fans even calling it a 'robbery.' Ever since then, fans have been clamoring for a rematch.

Even though his competition with Tarzan was seen as a bit overblown, his conflict with Israel Adesanya went too far. Dricus claiming to be the sole ‘Real’ South African fighter in the UFC seemed to irk Izzy. Izzy went as far as calling him a ‘cr*****’ in a video that has since been removed, sparking intense rivalry between the two fighters.

Even though the tensions appeared to have calmed down, Dricus Du Plessis’ latest tweet brought them back to life. Fans from both camps were seen arguing over the South African fighter's tweet. Stillknocks posed the question on Twitter, “Since this is a spectator sport What do you guys think? Sean Strickland or Israel Adesanya. Just for the record, it makes no difference to me the result will be the same.”

He proceeded to tag Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya, asking fans to pick a fighter to enter the octagon with. The tweet's popularity has put fans in a dilemma as they are intrigued by both matchups.

Sean Strickland’s response to Dricus Du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis recently asked fans to pick his next opponent from Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya. This tweet consists of several replies with divided answers. However, one reply that seemed to stand out from the others was none other than Tarzan’s.

Strickland responded to the tweet demanding a rematch following the controversial victory for Dricus Du Plessis. The American fighter wrote, “Here's the thing Dana himself said I won. The numbers said I won. Let's settle this. I respected you before I've respected you after but this needs to be settled once and for all.”

This reply indicated that Strickland clearly disagreed with the loss. He also raised Dana White’s comment regarding UFC 297 as a rationale for the discourse. Regardless of the opponent, fans would like to witness Dricus Du Plessis’ future fight in anticipation of his title defense strategy.

