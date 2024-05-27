Luka Dončić Refuses to Share What ‘TV Inappropriate’ Words He Used For Anthony Edwards After Game 3 

Luka Dončić has been on a flow of his own and he seems to have been enjoying his on-court time more than anytime soon.

A similar friendly banter occurred after the Game 3 where the Dallas Mavericks met Minnesota Timberwolves for the Western Conference Finals. A mysterious exchange broke down between

Anthony Edwards and Dončić late in the match, fans went curious after the ordeal and everyone was looking at what exactly he said.

Curious enough, the reporter could not hold herself from asking for it and went on to directly take up the funny matter to Luka.

During the post game interaction, the reporter asked: “And then in the game, what were you saying to Anthony Edwards?”

Dončić soon got what everybody else wanted him to repeat and said, “Oh! I can't say.”

To which the reporter enquired: "It's not TV appropriate?" And Luka went on to refuse and said, “No no no”



Despite delivering a remarkable display with 33 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 steals, Doncic opted to keep quiet about the nature of his conversation with the Timberwolves star.

Acknowledging that the comments were not suitable for public broadcast, Doncic hinted at a level of discretion in his on-court interactions, perhaps to avoid the spotlight that followed his trash-talk directed at Rudy Gobert in a previous game.

Luka Dončić Earlier Denied Cussing Rudy Gobert

In the wake of Luka Dončić's stunning game-winning three-pointer against Rudy Gobert in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, fans were left deciphering the contents of the spirited exchange between the Dallas Mavericks' prodigious talent and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Addressing reporters post-game, Dončić teasingly dismissed the notion that he had taunted Gobert by saying that the center couldn't defend him. Instead, he humorously claimed that he "was speaking Slovenian" in the direction of the Minnesota Timberwolves' center.

However, quite the opposite, the broadcast footage indeed captured Dončić apparently trailing behind Gobert and vocally expressing, "motherf**ker, you can't f**king guard me!" before executing the pivotal play that turned the tide in favor of the Mavericks.

Dončić's offensive prowess was on full display as he orchestrated a remarkable comeback culminating in a stepback three-pointer with just three seconds remaining, effectively outmaneuvering Gobert to secure the victory for Dallas.

The Mavs' dynamic leader, with a remarkable 32 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds put up a show of his extraordinary versatility. Evidently, this impressive display marked Dončić's fourth triple-double in the last five games.

