Mateusz Gamrot Slams Charles Oliveira For Wanting to Fight Colby Convington Instead of Him

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira recently faced a major setback after losing the number one contender fight at UFC 300 against Arman Tsarukyan. Since then, fans have been eager to see when "Do Bronx" will return to the UFC octagon.

UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot challenged Charles Oliveira right after Oliveira’s fight with Tsarukyan, but Oliveira indicated he wasn't interested in moving down the rankings to fight. Instead, he expressed interest in pursuing "legacy fights" and "money fights."

Charles Oliveira even mentioned the possibility of moving up to the welterweight division to compete. In interviews, both he and Colby Covington have verbally agreed to a potential matchup.

While discussing a potential fight with Covington, the former lightweight champion said, "Colby Covington is a talkative guy; he talks a lot, so let's see. Why not? I would definitely be willing to move up in weight. If it makes sense, if it's something good for me, why not?"

Mateusz Gamrot, however, is not pleased with Oliveira's choice to potentially fight Covington instead. Gamrot tweeted, "I asked to fight Oliveira, but he called out Colby instead. The guy who only fights once a year and has been 2-3 since 2019. We thought you were better than that, Charles Do Bronx. You know I'll give you fire on the ground, but maybe that's why you'd rather fight Colby."

When Will Charles Oliveira Return Inside UFC Octagon

Charles Oliveira is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC. Fans eagerly wait to watch former UFC lightweight champion Oliveira inside UFC octagon. Furthermore, discussions surrounding his comeback to the Octagon following his intense battle with Arman Tsarukyan continue to circulate.

Charles expressed his desire to return to the fight as soon as possible. He originally wanted to return in June, but his team has suggested he rest and sharpen his tools in the training lab, and he is now eyeing a return in July or August.

