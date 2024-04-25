Arman Tsarukyan REACTS to Islam Makhachev Claiming He Rejected His Fight Offer Before UFC 302

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev recently gave an interview to NY Post Sports where he reacted to Arman Tsarukyan rejecting a fight offer against Islam at UFC 302.

Islam said, "I'm not surprised Arman turned it down. Because this guy talks about rematchs all his life, but this maybe 3rd or 4th-time UFC gave him a chance to fight with me and he said no. the UFC told me 'we give you an opponent after UFC 300', I knew if Arman beat Charles Oliveira, he would never take this fight. That's why I'm not surprised."

Arman's manager revealed after UFC 302 they were approached by UFC just after Arman defeated Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 pay-per-view.

Arman Tsarukyan was recently interviewed on the MMA Hour show, and he revealed an offer he got from UFC to fight Islam at UFC 302, but he rejected the offer.

Arman Tsarukyan Slams Islam Makhachev

Arman Tsarukyan reacted to Islam Makhachev's comment on ducking his fights. Akhalkalakets reacted via his official Twitter account.

As per his official Twitter X account, Arman said, "That's just not true. truth is that you want to fight me on short notice to have an extra advantage. It won't happen again though. When was the last time you fought 2 times in 6 weeks?"

Islam Makhachev is now gearing up and training hard to return to Octagon and face Dustin Poirier in his third championship defense at UFC 302. Last time, Islam Makhachev defended his championship against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 in a short-notice fight, he put Alexander to sleep with a head kick in the first round.

