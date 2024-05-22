'My Striking Is Crispier And Cleaner Than Gilbert Burns': Robert Whittaker Predicts Khamzat Chimaev Fight

Robert Whittaker is scheduled to face Khamzat Chimaev in the upcoming UFC Fight Night event. In a recent interview, The Reaper predicted dominating the Russian contender and claimed his striking to be superior.

The highly anticipated UFC Fight Night is the first-ever UFC event to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fans and fighters alike are making their predictions on the fight and Chimaev is a slight favorite to win the bout.

Robert Whittaker analyzes Khamzat Chimaev’s fight against Gilbert Burns

Khamzat Chimaev took on Gilbert Burns in the welterweight division at UFC 273. Although the Russian contender won the bout, Durinho managed to land significant strikes and rattle Borz.

Robert Whittaker, being one of the best strikers in the division, is now confident about outclassing his Russian opponent in the upcoming fight. The Reaper also claimed himself to be a better striker than Gilbert Burns and expects to inflict more damage.

The Reaper gave props to Burns by acknowledging his technique of dismissing Chimaev’s wrestling. Whittaker, in an interview, also praised the Brazilian contender for his dominant striking abilities.

“In my opinion my striking is crispier and cleaner than Gilbert Burns’” said Robert Whittaker. Despite respecting Durinho’s performance, The Reaper predicts to beat Khamzat Chimaev in the upcoming bout. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite his loss to Dricus Du Plessis, Robert Whittaker managed to redeem himself in his fight against Paulo Costa at UFC 298. Although he enters his upcoming fight as an underdog, The Reaper aims to shock the world with this performance.

Also read: Robert Whittaker Expresses Concern For Khalil Rountree Following Banned Substance Usage

Robert Whittaker wishes Belal Muhammad to become champion for the uproar

Belal Muhammad is scheduled to face welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 304. Since their first contest ended in an eye-poke finish for Remember The Name, he is set to outclass Rocky in their second bout.

In the UFC, Belal Muhammad is known for being highly disliked by fans. Because of that reason, Robert Whittaker wishes Remember The Name to emerge victorious against Leon Edwards to witness an ‘uproar’ from fans.

“The more people hate on him [Belal Muhammad], the more I like him,” said Robert Whittaker. He alongside his podcast co-host, went on to acknowledge the American contender’s dominant performances in the octagon.

Advertisement

“The uproar would be fantastic,” expressed The Reaper. The New Zealand fighter wishes for Belal Muhammad to become the UFC Welterweight Champion to witness the supposed outcry from the fandom.

Belal Muhammad’s current ranking in the welterweight division places him in the second position. The American contender predicts himself to outclass Leon Edwards and become the new champion of the division.