NBA Trade Deadline: When Is It and When Does It End?

The NBA trade deadline is one of the craziest days of the NBA season each year. This day is officially the last chance for the teams to build their roster before the offseason.

The NBA trade deadline for the 2023–24 season is set for February 8. By this date, most of the teams would have played close to 50 games out of the 82 regular season games. Trades can only be completed till 3 p.m. Eastern Time and it can go over only if the GMs are on the call before the deadline.

There have been a lot of crazy trades that have occurred at the deadline over the years. One of the most significant was when the Brooklyn Nets decided to part ways with their star duo last season.

The Phoenix Suns made a major splash on deadline day to acquire Kevin Durant. The LA Lakers traded Russell Westbrook for several depth players at last year's deadline.

Teams know well where they're trending by that time of the year. Having said that, it causes them to go in one of two ways. While some teams are frantically trying to add players to push for the playoffs, others are offloading important players to acquire assets for the future.

ALSO READ: Why Are the Warriors Moving on From the Splash Brothers? Details Inside

Advertisement

What are the options for the teams after the NBA Trade Deadline?

In technicality, the answer is yes. The NBA trade deadline is the last day to swap assets. However, once it ends, then the focus shifts to the buyout market.

A few players typically get bought out of their contracts at the deadline for a variety of reasons. Teams now could sign them for the remainder of the season as a free agent. The teams that can now pursue buyout signings are subject to more stringent regulations under the new CBA. In the buyout market, no team over the second apron can sign a player.

These are seasoned players who can help a team in preparing for the postseason. However, they are not superstars. Patrick Beverley, who signed a contract with the Chicago Bulls after being bought out by the Orlando Magic, is one of the important names to sign in this manner. A player must be signed by March 1 to be eligible for the postseason roster.

ALSO READ: Watch: Lebron James Ignores Dillon Brooks' Question Postgame After Rockets Star Taunts Him in Win Over Lakers

Unpredictable season so far:

With less than 10 days to go, the teams are feeling the heat of the NBA trade deadline day. The 2023-24 NBA season has been very unpredictable, and the teams have struggled for consistency. Only a few top teams can be proud of their form this season.

Those teams are the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, OKC Thunder, New York Knicks, and Denver Nuggets. This means that the other teams who are in the race for playoffs are hoping to improve before the deadline.

Few teams that were anticipated to be in the postseason saw sharp declines that might cause them to become heavy sellers. Numerous franchises appear to be moving in that direction, and their interactions may significantly influence the market.

The NBA trade deadline deals have not always altered a team's course. However, after looking at the deals that went through last season, there seems to be a shift in the league's mood. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant making moves to different franchises surprised a lot of people.

From a team standpoint, the LA Lakers completely turned around their situation by getting rid of Russell Westbrook and other role players—who appeared to be regressing, into pieces that helped them advance to the conference finals.

Advertisement

The market's faltering competitors might easily follow the trend and make bold decisions.

ALSO READ: ‘This guy has balls’: NBA fans react to Anthony Edwards calling out ‘Cheating a** referees’ after Timberwolves vs Thunder

2024 NBA Trade Deadline Day Tracker: Major deals completed so far

June 18: Wizards send Bradley Beal to Phoenix

Washington Wizards get:

G Chris Paul

G Landry Shamet

Multiple second-round picks

Multiple pick swaps

Phoenix Suns get:

G Bradley Beal

G Jordan Goodwin

F Isaiah Todd

June 21: Celtics add Kristaps Porzingis and trade Marcus Smart in a 3-team trade

Boston Celtics get:

F/C Kristaps Porzingis

2023 first-round pick (No. 25)

2024 first-round pick (via Golden State; top-four protected)

Washington Wizards get:

G Tyus Jones

F Danilo Gallinari

C Mike Muscala

2023 second-round pick (No. 35)

Memphis Grizzlies get:

G Marcus Smart

June 22: Chris Paul moving to the Warriors

Golden State Warriors get:

G Chris Paul

Washington Wizards get:

G Jordan Poole

2030 first-round pick (top-20 protected)

2027 second-round pick

Wizards grab Coulibaly

Indiana Pacers get:

No. 8 overall pick (F Jarace Walker)

2028 second-round pick (via PHX)

2028 second-round pick (via WSH)

Washington Wizards get:

No. 7 overall pick (G/F Bilal Coulibaly)

July 6: Heat send Oladipo to Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder get:

F Victor Oladipo

Miami Heat get:

Draft compensation

Trade Exception

July 6: Cavaliers land Strus in sign-and-trade

Cleveland Cavaliers get:

F Max Strus

Miami Heat get:

Future second-round pick

San Antonio Spurs get:

F Cedi Osman

F Lamar Stevens

Future second-round pick

July 8: Rockets sending Martin to Clippers, get Brooks in 5-team deal

Houston Rockets get:

Advertisement

G Dillon Brooks

Draft rights to Alpha Kaba (via Hawks)

Two future second-round picks (via Clippers)

Oklahoma City Thunder get:

G Patty Mills

2024 second-round pick (via Rockets)

2029 second-round pick (via Rockets)

2030 second-round pick (via Rockets)

Atlanta Hawks get:

F Usman Garuba (via Rockets)

G TyTy Washington Jr. (via Rockets)

Two future second-round picks (via Rockets)

Memphis Grizzlies get:

G Josh Christopher

LA Clippers get:

F Kenyon Martin Jr.

July 12: Celtics sending Williams to Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks get:

F Grant Williams

2025 second-round pick (from Raptors, via Spurs)

2028 second-round pick (from Heat, via Spurs)

Boston Celtics get:

2024 second-round pick (via Spurs)

2025 second-round pick swap (via Mavericks)

2030 second-round pick (via Mavericks)

San Antonio Spurs get:

G Reggie Bullock

2030 first-round pick swap (via Dallas)

Sept. 27: Lillard traded to the Milwaukee Bucks by the Portland Trail Blazers

Milwaukee Bucks get:

G Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers get:

G Jrue Holiday

C Deandre Ayton

F Toumani Camara

2029 unprotected first-round pick

2028 unprotected pick swap

2030 unprotected pick swap

Phoenix Suns get:

C Jusuf Nurkic

G Grayson Allen

F Nassir Little

G Keon Johnson

Oct. 1: Boston Celtics add Jrue Holiday in trade with Portland Trail Blazers

Boston Celtics get:

G Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers get:

C Robert Williams III

G Malcolm Brogdon

2024 first-round pick (via Warriors)

2029 unprotected first-round pick

Oct. 31: James Harden traded to LA Clippers in blockbuster deal

LA Clippers get:

G James Harden

F P.J. Tucker

F Flip Petrusev (Traded to Kings for Draft rights to Luka Mitrovic and cash)

2027 Least favorable first-round pick swap with Oklahoma City or Denver (if 6-30)

Philadelphia 76ers get:

Advertisement

F Nicolas Batum

F Robert Covington

F Kenyon Martin Jr.

F Marcus Morris

2024 second-round pick from either Indiana, Toronto, Cleveland or Utah

2026 first-round pick (the least favorable of Oklahoma City, LA or Houston, 5-30)

2028 unprotected first-round pick (LA)

2029 second-round pick (LA)

2029 first-round pick swap (LA)

Oklahoma City Thunder get:

2027 first-round pick swap via LA Clippers

Dec. 30: Knicks get Anunoby from the Raptors

New York Knicks get:

Advertisement

F O.G. Anunoby

F Precious Achiuwa

G Malachi Flynn

Toronto Raptors get:

F RJ Barrett

G Immanuel Quickley

2024 second-round pick (via DET)

Jan. 17: Indiana Pacers sign Pascal Siakam in deal with Toronto Raptors

Indiana Pacers get:

F Pascal Siakam

Future second-round pick

Toronto Raptors get:

F Bruce Brown

F Jordan Nwora

G Kira Lewis Jr.

2024 first-round pick

2024 first-round pick

2026 first-round pick



Jan. 23: Miami Heat acquire Terry Rozier in exchange for Kyle Lowry

Charlotte Hornets get:

G Kyle Lowry

2027 first-round pick

Miami Heat get:

G Terry Rozier

ALSO READ: 'Mad he made Steve Kerr cry': Fans massacre NBA after D'Angelo Russell fined USD 15K for kicking ball into stands