‘This guy has balls’: NBA fans react to Anthony Edwards calling out ‘Cheating a** referees’ after Timberwolves vs Thunder

During the Timberwolves' 107-101 triumph over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night in Oklahoma City, Anthony Edwards expressed his dissatisfaction with the referees' decisions.

Following the game, during his on-court interview, Bally Sports North's Lea B Olson questioned Edwards about the Timberwolves' successful result.

Edwards used this as a chance to criticize the referees. He openly criticized the referees, saying, “I am genuinely at a loss. I am willing to accept the fine as we did not get any referee calls tonight,”.

He added, “In spite of every physical contact and grabbing, I honestly don't understand how we clinched the victory tonight. A massive credit goes to my team and coaches."

Television cameras previously caught Edwards expressing his anger toward the refereeing team after the game had ended, apparently claiming they were "cheating".

Edwards’ disapproval originated from the first half of the game when Chet Holmgren initiated substantial physical contact during one of Edward’s dunk attempts in transition, which was not perceived as a foul by the referees.

In the final quarter of the game, Edwards exhibited an impressive dunk leading to a score of 101-97 with less than two minutes remaining.

It was clear that his arm had been hit by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while he was attempting the dunk, but no foul was called by the referees.

More instances like these were common throughout the game.

While Edwards was frequently appealing for foul calls, his opponent Gilgeous-Alexander made 16 free throws compared to Edwards' four, which led him to score a total of 37 points.

As per the overall game, the Timberwolves were accused of 19 fouls, whereas the Thunder were called out for 17.

Edwards' explosive performance and the Timberwolves' late rally secured victory against the Thunder

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 107-101 victory on Monday.

Both sides went into the match with a draw at the top of the standings in the Western Conference.

In the victory, Edwards landed 27 points on 10-for-20 shooting, while Karl-Anthony Towns racked up 21 points and 10 rebounds, contributing to Minnesota's win.

The team, despite losing three out of their last five games, managed to put up an impressive performance, and they also witnessed Rudy Gobert scoring 12 points and seizing 17 rebounds.

Minnesota's coach, Chris Finch appreciated Edwards for his ability to choose the right moments on the court, trusting his teammates, playing swiftly without committing fouls, and putting pressure on the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Thunder faced their second consecutive loss following a hot five-win streak. Despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander putting up 37 points and Jalen Williams adding 20, it wasn't enough to secure a win.

The NBA's top rookie, Chet Holmgren from the Thunder managed only four points on 2-for-9 shooting in the 32-minute game.

Towns praised their team's defensive effort on Holmgren, saying they managed to force him into difficult shots and noticed Holmgren's attempts to keep his team in play.

The pivotal moment came when the Thunder was leading 97-96 with just 2:43 minutes left on the clock.

Minnesota regained control when Edwards scored a two-handed dunk amid traffic in the central lane, putting the Timberwolves in the lead at 101-97. Minnesota then maintained a minimum four-point lead throughout the remaining game.

