New footage shows Travis Kelce’s heart hands gesture was not for Taylor Swift: Find out who it was for

Travis Kelce has been going viral for the hand gesture that he made during the Buffalo Bills game. While fans initially thought that the love gesture was for Taylor Swift, that's not who it was for. Instead, Travis Kelce made that gesture towards someone else.

Travis Kelce's gesture wasn't for Taylor Swift but fans

Travis Kelce's heart hands gesture that he made to celebrate his first touchdown during the Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs game wasn't aimed at Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift was present in the stadium to support Travis Kelce so fans thought that his gesture was for her.

But turns out it was aimed at the Buffalo Bills fans and not the Cruel Summer singer. In a video captured by a fan, Kelce was seen making the gesture. But now if we look at it from a different angle, it appears the gesture was indeed for the Bills fans. Why for Bills, many might ask.

Now it could be a coincidence. But when Taylor Swift was entering the stadium to spectate the Chiefs vs Bills game, Bills fans trolled her. The You Belong With Me singer gave out a flying kiss in reply, something similar Travis Kelce was seen doing on the field after his first touchdown.

While Travis Kelce entertained the Chiefs fans on the field, Jason Kelce took the entertainment under control, off-field. To Travis Kelce's first touchdown, Jason Kelce took off his shirt in excitement and climbed out of his VIP suite. Fans are loving the way Kelce's brother celebrated the touchdown.

What's next for Travis Kelce and his team?

Travis Kelce and his team Kansas City Chiefs have won the last Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills. The team is now ready to face the Baltimore Ravens for the Conference Championships round on January 28, 2024.

Who do you think will win the game?

