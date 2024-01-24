Insider reveals Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift reportedly had a secret engagement on New Year’s eve: Find out

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged. According to an insider, the couple already exchanged rings on the occasion of the new year 2024 but kept their engagement top secret. Here's everything you need to know about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's secret engagement.

Reality behind Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement rumour

Around the time of the New Year 2024, there were rumors that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift would get engaged on their first year anniversary. But recently, it came into light that the two are already engaged. The engagement was reported to be done on New Year's Eve and has been kept a top-secret topic.

An anonymous creator from the Deux Moi podcast broke the news of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's secret engagement. According to the creator, a source close to the couple revealed this detail. "Taylor and Travis got engaged 12/31. They did it just the two of them alone before that party they were photographed at," the source revealed.

As per the source, the couple has yet to make it official and so far it has been kept a secret. The reason behind it is that they don't want to make it appear as a 'too-soon' thing. Making this information will just make everyone think that they are in too-much of a hurry. That's not the talk they want to be a part of.

But if what the Podcast creator has said is true, it's a huge thing. For Swifties, their favorite creator's engagement is a pretty solid deal. Therefore, it might come as a shock to them that Taylor hid things from her. But it's not the first time she has kept certain things about her relationship a secret.

Taylor Swift was last seen attending Chiefs vs Bills game

Travis Kelce and his team Kansas City Chiefs played the last game of the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs won the game by 27-24, at the Bills Stadium. Taylor Swift came to support Travis Kelce and was seen in the VIP suite along with Brittany Mahomes.

Taylor Swift was also accompanied by Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce, who are the parents of Kelce Brothers. Talking about the Kelce brothers, while Travis Kelce kept the fans entertained on the field, Jason did his part of the job in the stands. Jason had a wholesome moment with a fan , as he held a little girl up in her arms to show her handmade sign to Taylor Swift.

