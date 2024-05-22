New York Rangers Shatter NHL Eastern Conference Finals Record with Sky-High $2,100 Ticket Prices

New York Rangers Eastern Conference finale series tickets against Florida Panthers broke all the NHL records on the secondary market as the average price of the ticket went as high as $2,100, as recorded by the ticket site TicketiQ.

New York Rangers record their highest-ever average ticket price

When compared to the Rangers’ previous three Eastern Conference finale appearances, tickets for this season have averaged the maximum price. During the 2022 season, the average cost of the Rangers’ ticket was $1,679, which was at that time the second most expensive conference finale ticket price. Their 2015 appearance registered the third highest ticket price when TicketiQ recorded it to be $1,207.

New York Rangers’ average ticket price is nearly the double of Dallas Stars’ Western Conference finale ticket price, which averaged $1,181, according to TicketiQ. The average ticket price of the possible game seven (home game) in the Eastern Conference Finals is expected to go as high as $2,997, which will make it the most expensive game of the series.

New York Rangers valuation

This will also be around double of what the game 1 costed on average as the average ticket price was recorded to be $1,567. On the other hand, the average ticket price of the Panthers' game lasted between $717 and $977, with the get-in price lying between $278 and $375.

As per the estimated valuation, the New York Rangers can be considered the second-most valuable team, with Toronto Maple Leafs being the most valuable team. As of December 2023, Rangers’ value stood at roughly $2.65 billion with an annual revenue of $265 million and a $69 million operating income. The Panthers are 29th on the list, with a valuation of $775 million, revenue of $161 million, and operating income of $6 million.