NFL Insider Claims Jalen Hurts’ $255,000,000 Contract Is to Blame for Philadelphia Eagles’ Late Season Collapse

As the dust settles on a season that promised so much yet delivered so little for the Philadelphia Eagles, the scrutiny intensifies.

Central to this analysis is quarterback Jalen Hurts, whose performance post-signing a lucrative contract appears to have significantly influenced the team's late-season collapse.

Insider blames Jalen Hurts

At the heart of the discussions lies the performance of quarterback Jalen Hurts, whose massive five-year, $255 million contract has been pinpointed by NFL insider Derrick Gunn as a central factor in the team's late-season woes.

The hefty sum, emblematic of the Eagles' faith in Hurts' abilities and potential as a franchise quarterback, has, according to Gunn, become a double-edged sword.

Gunn's sources reveal a player overwhelmed, not just by the defenses he faced on the field but by the enormity of his contract and the obligations it brought with it.

"The weight of the contract and the expectations it brought seemed to pull Jalen in numerous directions, impacting his focus and play," one source revealed, painting a picture of a talent caught in the headlights of fame and fortune.

The 2023 season saw Hurts struggle to replicate the efficiency and poise that defined his play the previous year.

His completion percentage, while still respectable at 65.8%, belied a troubling increase in turnovers, with Hurts throwing more interceptions than all but three quarterbacks across the league—a stark contrast to his commendable performance in 2022.

The narrative around Hurts and his contract intertwines with broader team dynamics, including the reported discord between players and head coach Nick Sirianni.

The sideline, a place where strategy and composure should reign, became a stage for "erratic behavior" and "numerous arguments."

The absence of Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro, following a suspension, is cited as a turning point, hinting at a deeper malaise within the team's infrastructure.

It's clear that the Eagles' woes cannot be pinned on a single factor.

However, the spotlight on Hurts' contract offers a glimpse into the complexities of managing success and expectations in the NFL.

The Technical Decline of Jalen Hurts

Analyzing Jalen Hurts' performance, the regression becomes evident when comparing his decisiveness on the field from the previous seasons.

In 2022, Hurts' ability to deliver the football to his first read was commendable, standing at 73.5 percent.

This efficiency saw a drastic decline in 2023, plummeting to 61.1 percent, a regression that not only ranked him 24th in the league but also marked a significant step back in his career progression.

This marked a notable regression, the second-worst among NFL quarterbacks.

The consequences of this decline were not limited to on-field performances but also led to significant changes within the coaching staff, with the departure of former offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and QB coach Alex Tanney.

This move raises questions about the direction and decision-making within the organization, as noted by a former NFL executive: "The worst result is if the issues had nothing to do with where you’re assigning blame. Then you’re just losing good coaches and shuffling the deck chairs."

Despite the coaching changes, a team source emphasized Hurts' strong work ethic and the disruptions caused by his offseason, hinting at optimism for a turnaround under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and QB coach Doug Nussmeier.

The upcoming season presents an opportunity for Hurts to refine his game and for the Eagles to rebuild, with the hope of returning stronger and more focused.