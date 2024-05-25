Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Receive Invitation from President Joe Biden After Their Super Bowl LVIII Victory

The Kansas City Chiefs played the Miami Dolphins in the wildcard playoffs last season. After thrashing them 26-7, they won a close clash against the Buffalo Bills in divisional playoffs. The Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC championship.

Patrick Mahomes’ side took on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LVIII. A thrilling clash saw the two sides tied at the end of regular time. The 49ers took the lead in the overtime. Mecole Hardman scored a touchdown off Patrick Mahomes's throw in the game's dying moments. With that, the Chiefs became the fifth team to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Joe Biden Invites the Kansas City Chiefs to White House

Joe Biden, the current US president, is a huge football fan. The 81-year-old has invited the reigning Super Bowl champions to their office. Biden would go up against Donald Trump for the US presidency in 2024.

The Chiefs have recently faced some backlash from the fans. Rashee Rice's involvement in a multi-vehicle accident has resulted in negative PR for the franchise. Harrison Butker revealed in his commencement speech that he isn't a fan of Joe Biden's policies. The Chiefs kicker might not travel with the team.

Chiefs’ Dream of 3-Peat

Mahomes and Kelce aren’t satisfied with consecutive titles. They promised the fans they would win the Vince Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans next year. Mahomes is confident about his squad’s capability to achieve the feat. The Chiefs will become the first team to complete a 3-peat if they win the upcoming Super Bowl.

The Chiefs have hit some roadblocks even before the season could begin. Their top Wide Receiver, Rashee Rice, will likely get suspended for 8 games. Latest draft pick Xavier Worthy has pulled his hamstring. Fans want Harrison Butker to be punished for his hateful speech. It would be challenging for the Chiefs to win another title. Tough schedules and difficult fixtures will add to their worries.