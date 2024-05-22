NFL Broadcasters Admit Giving Tough Schedule to Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs on Purpose

The Kansas City Chiefs are undoubtedly the best NFL team of the past few years. In the last five seasons, the Chiefs have played the Super Bowl four times. They came out victorious on three of those four occasions.

In 2023, they met the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl match. They were tied at 19-19 in the regular time. To spice things up, the 49ers took the lead in the overtime. When they were on the verge of celebrating, Patrick Mahomes’ throw with just 5 seconds on the clock was converted into a touchdown by Mecole Hardman. The Chiefs will hope to replicate their last season’s run all over again.

NFL’s Tight Schedule for the Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes’ side will kick off their 2024 campaign by playing the AFC Championship re-match against the Baltimore Ravens. They will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the following week. Their hard times wouldn’t end there as they are scheduled to play the San Francisco 49ers, which will be the Super Bowl LVIII re-match.

Mike North, the Vice President of broadcast planning of the NFL, admitted that they have probably given the Chiefs the hardest schedule in the league. The Chiefs are playing every day of the week except Tuesday and have multiple short weeks.

Mike defended himself by saying that the Chiefs’ game gets huge TV ratings. People switch to various streaming platforms to watch Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes play. Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift and the Chiefs three Super Bowls have added to the popularity of reigning NFL champions.

Kansas City Chiefs Have the 3-Peat in Sight

The Kansas City Chiefs have extended their tight end Travis Kelce. They have also added Xavier Worthy and Marquise Hollywood Brown to their roster. Although they might miss Rashee Rice and Harrison Butker amid their issues, Patrick Mahomes is confident they will complete the 3-peat in New Orleans next year.